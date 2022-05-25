All eyes on these innovations set to rock the fashion industry

From sustainable outerwear with thermal regulation to using body mapping for a seamless experience, these are some of the latest innovations in textiles set to transform the industry. Here we share a glimpse at how these innovations came about and what impact they may have on fashion production.

Biodegradable, functional outdoor apparel

Unlike other sectors within the fashion industry, fabrics for outdoor apparel need to offer additional properties to protect the wearer from the elements. These can range from moisture management to breathability, windproof and water repellency, all of which require a high reliance on synthetic materials. However, Lenzing has launched the Tree Climate fabric collection that allows for the creation of synthetic-free and enhanced synthetics for outdoor apparel. Highlighting the versatility of TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibres, the collection showcases a range of base, mid, and outer layer fabrics. The fibres used to make the fabrics, which have high-performance attributes and a very soft feel, are also biodegradable and among the lowest environmental impact according to the Higg Materials Sustainability Index. Combined with carbon-zero fibres, this fabric collection aims to help bring around a wave of positive change to the outdoor apparel sector.

Seamless and sustainable fashion knits & essential end application

With more consumers seeking out a balance of comfort and support in lounge and innerwear, demand for seamless products has increased across the globe. Not only for activewear anymore, but there has also been an increase in seamless casual, intimate and loungewear. Seamless applied on fashion knits & essential end application could offer the new comfort and sustainability opportunities, catering specifically for the innerwear segment. Using body mapping, the seamless garments will provide more comfort and be faster to produce which will minimize waste. The collection will leverage TENCEL™’s proprietary Micro technology to produce fibres offering a delicate and luxury feeling to fabrics for seamless innerwear.

Photo Credit: Lenzing

Sustainable finishes for Ready-to-Wear

Diversity in finishing and textures will be key in upcoming ready-to-wear garments. With consumers looking to mix and match finishes, Lenzing already provides its standard TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers to be suitable for a range of finishing techniques. Thanks to its fibrillation property, fabrics made with TENCEL™ Lyocell standard fibers can be available in three different finishes: clean, suede and peach skin. Maintaining the same high-quality and sustainable attributes as the rest of the TENCEL™ brand offerings, the versatile finishes can be produced using carbon-zero TENCEL™ fibres as well as the REFIBRA™ technology, contributing to a circular economy.