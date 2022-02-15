All things style and sustainability: Riri’s SS 2023 lands in Paris

Riri Group presents its new collection: three dynamic and appealing lines that come together to create a unique result, perfectly expressing the multiple essences of this onestop, comprehensive hub dedicated to luxury accessories.

For over 80 years Riri Group has established itself as the leading point of reference for the creation of details of style providing high-end fashion brands with top quality accessories – which now include zippers, buttons, metal components and fashion jewels –, by creating each new collection with constant innovation, always in pursuit of excellence. This year Première Vision Paris (08 – 10 February) will be once more the perfect stage to show off the result of Riri’s commitment and ambition: the new Spring/Summer 2023 line, bringing originality and creativity not only to products, but also to the choice of materials, colours and trends. The collection is inspired by three distinct eras and paths, but at the same time it conveys a total synergy and integration between the various divisions of the Group, coordinated and harmonised as well as united by their common interest in nature and sustainability.

SOUL COMFORT

Off-the-grid essentials between relaxation and style

Sparked from the contemporary need to balance happiness and security, while enriched by an aesthetic and provocative approach, this line embodies all the value and potential of a sustainability oriented communication for each and every product, as pieces feature the relevant information on the zip tape and on the button application support. This line presents softer colours that encompass a wide range of styles, including floral, summer satin and semi-transparency, accompanied by innovative yarns and sustainable materials, such as hemp, linen, silk, certified organic cotton, recycled nylon and bio-based polyester. The line also features stainless steel products, including mono-material buttons and zipper chains or the use of aluminium chains that stand out for their particular lightness.

OUTDOOR EXPRESSION

To always stand out

Inspired by nature and outdoor activities, in this section the focus is on attire codes that become the means through which everyone can express and enhance their look in every context, even when immersed in the surrounding environment. Coloured stripes and rubberized soft touch materials are the two essential concepts, combined with bright and flashy colours. The Storm Evo zip, reversed coated nylon zips (among which the one with the reflector catches the eye), and the recycled nylon buttons are back.

WISE EXCLUSIVITY

Smart and sustainable luxury

Each creation in this line is studied down to the smallest detail, to achieve luxury products that increase their value over time thanks to their sustainable process and long life cycle, achieved through multiple possibilities for use in different ways and areas. We find here the use of diamond, recreated in the laboratory with more sustainable techniques, but also zips with elegant and refined lines, the use of stainless steel and PVD and finally, the use of precious galvanic finishes on buttons, but also on chains and pullers. This path shows the important role collaboration plays between the divisions of the Riri Group, making it possible to create something unique and valuable.

The Riri Group, leader in metal accessories manufacturing, stands out in terms of product range and unique offer, thanks to its five distinctive brands: Riri, a reference point for metal and plastic zippers; Cobrax, wellknown producer of press buttons, jeans buttons and rivets; Cobrax Metal Hub and DMC, specialized in the design, development and production of metal components for leathergoods; Amom, a company focused on the accessories sector for footwear and clothing and on fashion jewels. The high quality of its productions, season after season, supported by constant innovation, by an unmistakable personalisation of details and by the continuous search for excellence, makes the Riri Group a preferred choice for many influential brands in the fashion, luxury accessory, outdoor and denim industry. A multi-brand strategy and its dedicated production plants in Mendrisio, Padua, Tirano (Sondrio), Poggio a Caiano (Prato), Scarperia and San Piero a Sieve (Florence), Badia al Pino (Arezzo) and Palazzolo (Brescia) guarantee sufficient production to meet the multi-faceted style requirements of all customers.

In 2018 Riri became a financial partner of the French private equity firm Chequers Capital.