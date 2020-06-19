Allbirds expands into underwear

Sustainable footwear and accessories brand Allbirds is launching its first underwear range.

The collection, which comprises boxer briefs, shorties, thongs and bralettes, is made from the brand’s propriety “super yarn” Trino TM, a blend of responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fibres, ZQ-certified Merino wool and elastane. The waistband is made from bio-nylon and rPET, or recycled plastic. The new product is OekoTex100 certified, meaning no harmful chemicals were used in its production.

It comes as the San Francisco-based brand looks to expand its basics range, already having launched its first sock collection last year.

The four-year-old company currently has stores in the US, UK, Germany, mainland China, Japan and, as of this month, the Netherlands. .

In May, it announced a partnership with Adidas to produce a sports performance shoe with the “lowest carbon footprint ever recorded”.

Allbirds' new underwear collection will be available on its website from 18 June. Prices start from 15 pounds and sizes range from XS to XXL.