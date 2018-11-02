Alloy Apparel donates pants line to women re-entering the workforce

Re-entering the workplace can often be hard, and for those in vulnerable or challenging situations the task can be that much more difficult. That’s why US womenswear brand Alloy Apparel has partnered with Working Wardrobes in their ‘Power of a Good Pair’ initiative.

The partnership will see the US brand - specialising in clothing for tall and plus size women - donate one of its bestselling career casual ‘Twill Pant’ styles to Working Wardrobes - a company which helps people in challenging or vulnerable situations to find work by providing them with free professional attire.

Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Jerri Rosen, Working Wardrobes CEO and Founder, said: "We are honoured to be in partnership with Alloy Apparel and the incredible Alloy Apparel x Branded Online Team. These formidable women are truly outstanding business people and they bring their compassionate natures to work, as well. Their very generous donations will make a significant impact on the clients we serve.”