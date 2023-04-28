Altuzarra Archive powered by Reflaunt

In partnership with resale platform Reflaunt, luxury fashion brand Altuzarra is proud to announce the launch of the brand’s own online resale offering: Altuzarra Archive.

The launch of Altuzarra Archive represents a significant push toward a sustainable and circular business model for the New York-based brand, while simultaneously granting access to a never�before-sold archival collection. Not only will Altuzarra Archive offer customers the opportunity to buy and sell pre-owned clothing and accessories, it will also showcase a curated selection of items from seasons past, one-of-a-kind runway pieces and more.

Altuzarra Archive reflects an ongoing commitment to sustainability and circularity. The resale platform rewards customers for extending longevity of their items while incentivizing loyalty and retention by giving store credit in return. “Given the cyclical nature of fashion, it’s meaningful to be able to extend the life cycle of styles from past collections by breathing new life into them and giving customers a rare opportunity to shop them,” says creative director Joseph Altuzarra. “Altuzarra designs are meant to last and become go-to elements in our customer’s wardrobe. Their value extends way beyond a single season, and I am excited to allow new customers to rediscover them and style them with current Altuzarra pieces as well.”

A blended model of resale and archival access, customers will be able to resell and shop pre-owned items as well as exclusive, one-of-a-kind items. Altuzarra Archive will offer a museum-like curation of older seasonal items, whether it be an exclusive item from the runway or a unique, one-of-a-kind sample. These archival treasures will only be available through the resale platform.

An early mover in the sustainable resale space, Altuzarra is one of a handful of luxury brands that are taking ownership of secondhand sales. Committed to global craftsmanship and artisanal processes, Altuzarra Archive spotlights and celebrates the beauty of clothing and accessories that are made to be worn and cherished for years. Launching in summer 2023, Altuzarra Archive will be available exclusively on altuzarra.com