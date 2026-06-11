Alumna Karina VanDenEeden on Redefining Her Approach to Luxury Through Strategy and Digital Insight

MA International Luxury Business graduate Karina VanDenEeden shares how navigating business, culture and technology shaped her path to a Consumer Revenue Associate role at Vogue Business.

What made you choose Vogue College of Fashion for your studies?

I chose Vogue College of Fashion because I wanted to study luxury within an institution that was directly connected to the industry — not just academically but culturally. Vogue represents authority, evolution and influence within fashion, and I wanted to be in an environment that challenged me to think at that level.

The MA International Luxury Business program felt future-focused. It wasn’t just about heritage brands — it was about how luxury is shifting through technology, community and changing consumer values. That felt aligned with how I see the industry evolving.

What were the most valuable skills you gained during the MA International Luxury Business program?

The program shifted my mindset from looking at brands in isolation to understanding the cross-dynamics between consumer behavior, business strategy, cultural relevance and global markets. It helped me see the bigger picture — and how every decision within luxury is connected.

Can you describe a project or collaboration that had a significant impact on your learning experience?

My final master’s project had the greatest impact on me. I explored how legacy fashion media can remain culturally relevant in a digitally native world, which led me to develop “Vogue Vault,” an AI-powered digital styling platform concept.

That project pushed me to combine theory, consumer research and practical brand strategy. It required me to think not just creatively but commercially and technologically. It also deepened my interest in how fashion media can evolve rather than compete with social platforms.

In many ways, it shaped the lens through which I now look at the industry.

How did the faculty and industry professionals influence your career path?

The faculty brought both academic depth and real-world experience, which created a balance I found incredibly valuable. They didn’t just teach theory — they challenged us to apply it critically.

Guest speakers and industry professionals helped demystify the industry. Hearing directly from people navigating luxury businesses made the career path feel tangible. It reinforced the importance of adaptability, curiosity and strategic awareness.

Being invited to work with Vogue Business soon after graduating is a significant milestone. Which skills, perspectives, or areas of focus developed during your time at Vogue College of Fashion do you feel contributed most to this opportunity?

One of the most important things I developed during my time at Vogue College of Fashion was confidence — not just in my abilities but in my perspective. The program challenged me to think critically and sit comfortably in the gray areas of the industry where business, culture and creativity intersect. That ability to analyze beyond black‑and‑white narratives became incredibly valuable.

I also learned the importance of self‑advocacy. I was very clear about the kind of future I wanted, and while I knew my dream role was possible, the real question was how to position myself for it. I made a conscious effort to show up consistently, offer support where it was needed and put myself forward for opportunities — even when it felt intimidating.

Persistence was key. I didn’t wait for the perfect moment; I created visibility through action. That combination of strategic thinking, confidence in my voice and willingness to keep putting myself forward ultimately contributed to the opportunity to join Vogue Business.

As you transition from postgraduate study into working with a global fashion intelligence platform, what has surprised you most about the realities of the industry so far?

What has surprised me most is the pace. The industry moves incredibly fast — culturally, digitally and commercially.

At the same time, I’ve realized how much strategy sits behind what looks effortless on the surface. Every partnership, every editorial decision and every commercial move is deeply intentional.

It’s made me appreciate even more how important it is to stay informed and adaptable.

What advice would you offer to emerging fashion and luxury professionals seeking to distinguish themselves and create meaningful opportunities in an increasingly competitive landscape?

The industry is saturated with aesthetics but strategic thinking and industry literacy set you apart. Understand business models. Follow consumer behavior. Stay curious about everything!

At the same time, build your personal perspective. People are drawn to clarity of vision. If you understand what you stand for and where you want to contribute, opportunities begin to align more intentionally.

What advice would you give to current Vogue College of Fashion students?

You are studying within a network that sits at the heart of the fashion conversation. Ask questions. Build relationships. Push your ideas further than what feels comfortable.

And don’t underestimate how much your time there can shape your confidence. The industry can feel intimidating but you belong in the room just as much as anyone else.

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