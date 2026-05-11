Alvanon previews world's first phygital sizing solution for luxury and designer brands

Alvanon , a leading sizing technology company for the fashion industry, has previewed the world's first luxury and designer phygital sizing solution; the Specialty Catwalk Series. Luxury brands, including Armani, attended the spectacular preview show, “The Intelligent Atelier,” hosted by Alvanon in collaboration with D-house Laboratorio Urbano at CoFactory in Milan, Italy.

The Specialty Catwalk Series pairs physical mannequins with matching digital “twin” avatars generated from global body scan data specific to couture runways. The series accurately and consistently represents the standard body size and shape of male and female models used by luxury designer brands. These innovative forms will enable designers to work seamlessly across digital and physical environments, improving efficiency, consistency, collaboration and creative flexibility. Alvanon's Catwalk Sizing Series will be available to order from Monday 18th May 2026.

Sara Canali, Alvanon’s market development, Italy and Switzerland, explained, "Luxury and premium brands need a foundational body standard that supports the unique attention to detail brought by expert craftspeople. This new catwalk series gives designers the digital and physical tools they need to experiment and develop their ideas without relying exclusively on fit models and physical prototypes.”

The preview opened with a panel conversation between Marion Eugster, 3D apparel designer at Grand Studio; Matteo Secoli, president and CEO of Instituto Secoli; and Antonio Iavazzo, head of costume department at Teatro alla Scala. They shared their expertise and insight into using accurate foundational body data to inspire consistent sizing and good fit; especially in an era of agentic commerce.

"Our students need to learn and work with the latest and most accurate tools. It is exciting to see how Alvanon has evolved into the physical and AI worlds to enable our industry to build and maintain consistent body-data foundations and empower us to improve processes and workflows," explained Matteo Secoli, president and CEO of Instituto Secoli.

Marion Eugster, 3D apparel designer at Grand Studio agreed, "Alvanon’s consistent sizing tools improve workflow across the development process from brand to freelancers to vendors while building consumer trust in the fit experience. If we all work to one body it makes communication easier, accelerates decision making, speed to market and generates brand loyalty."

Even in the extreme world of high performance costume couture, a foundational body standard delivers significant benefits to workflows. "Introducing Alvanon's foundational tools into our Sartoria del Teatro alla Scala is transforming our creative and fit processes," explained Antonio Iavazzo, head of costume department at Teatro alla Scala. "Our master tailors create up to 300 garments per play; each is handcrafted but the process must be industrialised and standard bodies allow us to work faster and more efficiently."