Amazon Fashion launches first-ever designer co-brand collection with Andrea Pitter

Amazon Fashion Europe has launched its first-ever designer co-brand collection with the winning contestant Andrea Pitter from Making the Cut, season two.

Called Terea, the capsule design pillars are based on inclusivity, affordable price points and quality garments.

The collection features sleeveless, layered and swing dresses in a palette of desert sage, lemon and adobe.

The co-brand is part of Amazon Fashion’s continued strategy of championing emerging talent to support their growth within the fashion industry and to continue adding relevant styling and brands for its customer base.

The draw of lesser known brands and designers is a boost to Amazon’s fashion credibility in addition to bringing an element of surprise to its product offer. Whether or not Amazon’s co-branding collections will bring the “big business” it is known for, remains to be seen.