Amazon Fashion launches first-ever Twitch campaign

Amazon Fashion Europe has announced its first-ever partnership with Twitch, the video livestreaming service that focuses on video gaming streaming, to showcase its best summer styles and brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and Reebok.

The collaboration will see two teams of Twitch content creators enter into a week-long European road trip from July 23 from the Amazon Fashion Studios in Hoxton, London.

During the race across Europe the “Twitch superstars, emerging creators and fashion insiders” will complete fun fashion challenges hosted by some of their favourite Amazon Fashion brands, while showing off their Amazon Fashion looks for every location and activity.

The activity will be shared on Twitch with four live streams throughout the week, highlighting the team challenges and the results, which will decide how they travel to the next location or where they stay the night.

Challenges will include a Tommy Hilfiger styling trial in Paris, before heading off to Milan via a scenic stop-off at Lake Constance, bordering Germany and Switzerland, for a Yoga class with Reebok. The European race ends in Barcelona on July 29, where the winning team will be dressed for the ultimate beach party in Amazon Fashion's summer collections.

Amazon Fashion Europe's marketing director, Alex Barnett, said in a statement: “We believe that investing in shoppable entertainment unlocks a big opportunity to connect with consumers, and we are excited about helping our brand partners to reach both new and existing Amazon Fashion customers through this fun and original campaign.

“We’re looking forward to exploring the creative opportunities this partnership with Twitch opens up, and finding innovative ways to help customers discover even more of the styles and brands they love at Amazon.”