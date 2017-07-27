Amazon launch The Fix, accessories exclusively for Prime customers

Amazon Fashion have unveiled their new accessories line, ‘The Fix’. Exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers, ‘The Fix’ offers a selection of handbags and footwear, with new designs added monthly.

Taking florals and accessories to the next level at the launch of The Fix. Tap the link in our bio to shop the full collection now. #TheFixPicks Een bericht gedeeld door Amazon.com/Fashion (@amazonfashion) op 26 Jul 2017 om 7:01 PDT

‘The Fix’ was launched online on Tuesday, July 25, celebrated with an event at Gramercy Park Hotel in New York. Showcased at the event were silk sliders, floral embroidered boots and handbags with fringe tassels. Currently available on Amazon in the US, prices start at 49 dollars for handbags, and 69 dollars for shoes.

Amazon Fashion’s director Kate Dimmock, spoke about the new line in an interview with WWD, “our customer is really looking for a great hit of style — something that’s on-trend. They have an accessible price point and are well made. That was really a challenge. We are all about a breadth of selection, it’s really a key part of Amazon’s identity, and another key aspect for us with new styles releasing monthly.”

The launch of ‘The Fix’ follows Amazon’s abundance of changes over the past year, such as ‘Prime Wardrobe’ , the try before you buy service as well as the addition of brands like Nike to Amazon Fashion . With cheap subscription costs and fast delivery - the e-commerce giant is continuing to threaten the current brick-and-mortar retail industry.

Photo courtesy of Amazon.com