Amazon launches its first global fashion sale

Amazon Fashion has launched its Big Style Sale - a new global initiative the retailer has started to offer consumers around the world savings on numerous fashion purchases.

The retailer said that the event is an opportunity for fashion brands of all markets and sizes to expand the reach of their current assortments.

Amazon's private label collections and exclusive collaborations are featured in the event, as well as established brands including Levi’s, Calvin Klein and Adidas and small businesses like Shoshanna, Eberjey and Honeycat. Customers will also be able to shop brands from Shopbop through the Amazon sale, to purchase items from Cushnie and Stella Jean.

The sale began on June 22 and the retailer has not shared when the event will end.

Image: Amazon Fashion