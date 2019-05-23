Amazon taps into ‘drop culture' with new influencer-designed collections

US retail giant Amazon is trying its hand at drop culture, the streetwear-lead trend that sees brands offering limited-edition items in small quantities and at select retail locations.

The new venture, aptly named The Drop, will see Amazon release influencer-designed collections at unspecified moments every few weeks, with each collection going live for just 30 hours. The collections will be inspired by global style, Amazon said, and will be made on-demand in order to reduce waste.

Influencers designing looks for the drops include Paola Alberdi, Sierra Furtado, Patricia Bright, Leonie Hanne and Emi Suzuki.

Those interested in The Drop can sign up for text alerts on the company’s website.