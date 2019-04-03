American Apparel relaunches denim with inclusive sizing

Since it was acquired by Gildan Activewear two years ago, American Apparel has been on a mission to changed its image following issues of size exclusivity and its founder's controversial accusations of sexual misconduct.

Now, the brand has proven that its mission is to offer an inclusive base of consumers comfortable, quality clothing with the relaunch of its denim line, featuring extended sizing.

American Apparel had originally launched denim in 2011, prior to its 2014 bankruptcy. Its Spring 2019 denim collection is now available on its e-commerce site, and is the brand's first return to the category since it was bought by Gildan for 88 million dollars in 2017.

The new denim line now ranges in jean size from 24 to 36, at a mid-range price point between 38 and 78 dollars. The line includes styles for both men and women, each in a variety of both classic and trendy washes and cuts.