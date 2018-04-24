American Apparel returns to basics with global relaunch

After much of the turmoil that the American Apparel brand suffered in the past few years, it seems the label has not given up yet.

The brand sent out an email from the company stating its relaunch in the U.S. for Tuesday, April 24. The brand is set to return through its online store and in more than 200 countries internationally. The elevated basics brand will return through the website www.global.americanapparel.com. The launch includes its past classic styles including themes of diversity and body positivity. The new collections feature the same high-quality products from before with the root of its minimalistic, contemporary style still in tact.

In the new digital marketplace, American Apparel will have a more inclusive range of size and fits to help emphasize body positivity. The brand's marketing will stay true to voice as well, continuing onward with untouched photography and showcasing natural settings. “We have deep love for our global customers, who really love and get the brand’s sense of humor and irreverent nature,” Sabina Weber, director of marketing at American Apparel said in a statement. “They also know the quality and the timeless, effortless styles that we offer and they miss having those pieces in their closets.”

With the brand's global return, American Apparel will retail some of its favorite styles from before including high-waited jeans, bodysuits, metallic leggings, unisex hoodies, and more. As a fashion basics brand, the new launch coincides with a "Back to Basics" launch campaign. The cookbook features both male and female models that will represent various ages, body types, and ethnicities. The campaign will launch along with the digital online store on April 24.

In 2017, American Apparel faced a rocky start. In January of that year, the company reported laid off 2,400 employees. Following next, various stores shut down internationally due to the brand's financial turmoil. Towards the end of the year, American Apparel was eventually acquired by Canadian brand Gildan for 88 million dollars, as previously reported by FashionUnited. Now over a year later, it seems the label is back in action. Only time will tell whether or not this time American Apparel will be able to survive in this economic climate.

Photo Source: American Apparel