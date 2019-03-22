Amsterdam Fashion Academy students make their mark at ParisFashion 2019

On the 5th March in Paris, France, five final year students from the Amsterdam Fashion Academy stole the show at the Event. Months of hard work came to fruition in the sumptuous surroundings of Le Salon de Miroirs, full of light, glass, style and elegance. 5 international young designers, Myrthe van der Leden, Zara Kanaan, Isabelle Wildenburg, Joanna Grice and Evelina Anglickaite had the chance to show their fashion creativity in Mystyle-Events’ International Runway ParisFashion, during the Paris Fashion Week. The event aims to promote and popularise new brands and young designers, opening doors for new faces in fashion.

For the five from the Amsterdam Fashion Academy it was the opportunity to give a first glimpse of their final collections. They have all been working hard in their third and final year, on the conceptualisation, research and design of their final major projects and are now in the middle of creating their collections. It is a big step to expose all those endless hours of work and creation to the world at large, especially in Paris, the lion’s den of fashion. There must have been some nerves and trepidation, but all five rose to the occasion, their designs bold and fearless, more than ready to take the fashion world by storm. The styles of the five collections were extremely diverse and original: elegant and chic, sporty and colourful, bold and daring. Going beyond the limits, the breath-taking designs were well received by critics and public alike. The resounding applause and adulation must be a great inspiration for the five to keep up the good work and push the boundaries of fashion even further. Youth and fashion is the perfect combination and together with the support and excellent guidance of the Amsterdam Fashion Academy, the future looks good for these talented final year students.

The University-awarded bachelor degree programme Fashion with Textiles Design is aimed at students who intend to pursue careers as Fashion Designers, Textiles Designers and/or Fashion Entrepreneurs and involves both conceptual and trend driven design work through experimentation with creative cutting techniques, traditional pattern cutting, textiles, research, illustration, business and manufacturing skills and culminates in a final professional collection show.

Described by the event organisers as "youth and fashion mixed together always gives the best an least expected results. That's how it was with Amsterdam Fashion Academy's show during ParisFashion. We fell in love with this crazy collective of young designers. They are bold and fearless and ready to take over the fashion world and we are pleased to open the catwalk for them", here is how Myrthe van der Leden, Zara Kanaan, Isabelle Wildenburg, Joanna Grice and Evelina Anglickaite describe their own collections on show at ParisFashion:

"For my final collection I researched a country that is unknown in the Western world: North Korea. I’ve been inspired by the oppressing feeling of the dictatorship as well as visuals and colour palette by the music video “Coup d’état” by the South Korean rapper G-Dragon. This music video visually represents the feeling of a dictatorship very well and stimulates the feeling of fighting back." Evelina Anglickaite, 21 years old, Lithuania

"Western beauty is radiance, majesty, grandness and broadness. In comparison, Eastern beauty is desolateness. Humility. Hidden beauty”, says Shozo Kato. The Japanese Aesthetics are a set of ancient ideals which underpin much of the Japanese culture and aesthetics norms on what is considered tasteful and beautiful. It is a worldview, a lifestyle. Seen throughout architecture, design and art, it is the true core behind traditional Japan, defining every element and detail. For this collection, a deeper insight will be taken into Japanese Aesthetic Principles and architecture – what truly was the surrounding environment of the ancient Japanese – as well as exploring the relationship between nature and innovation, simplicity and tranquillity." Zara Kanaan, 22 years old, United Kingdom

"Welcome to 2019. We are currently living in the future and the nature of the human being is evolving along with digital technology. This collection is designed for the future costumer. She is empowered, provocative and full of velocity. Most of all, expressing myself through my art is one of the morals that I live by, so I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to create this collection and share it with creative minds. So excited for the show!" Isabelle Wildenburg, 21 years old, The Netherlands

About The Amsterdam Fashion Academy

The Amsterdam Fashion Academy is a private international fashion school situated in the heart of Amsterdam; this state-of the-art academy has become a hub of student-centred learning with a high level of personal attention while also focusing on graduate employability. The Academy opened its doors in 2013 and was soon able to offer university awarded British Bachelor’s Honours degrees in Fashion with Textiles Design and Fashion Business, accredited by Bucks New University in England, along with a Fashion Foundation programme. This also means the degrees are aligned with the UK Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) standards. The Amsterdam Fashion Academy prides itself on being a, small and personal fashion school putting quality before quantity. In 2017 it moved to its current location in an elegant townhouse in the heart of Amsterdam, which helps create a more friendly and informal atmosphere where students can get to know each other better and inspire each other. About The Amsterdam Fashion Academy

