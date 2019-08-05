Amsterdam Fashion Week confirms first names of the upcoming September edition

Today Amsterdam Fashion Week confirmed the first names of the show program for the upcoming September edition. The third edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week will kick-off at the fashion heart of Amsterdam, the Museum Quarter and will open on Thursday the 5th of September with an exclusive show from Ronald van der Kemp in the Moco Museum.

Various shows are organized throughout Amsterdam from the 5th till the 7th of September. On Friday the 6th of September there will be shows by Ferry Schiffelers (winner Lichting 2018), Ninamounah and Lichting 2019 in the Nieuwe Kerk and a performance by Aron van Groos (winner Kunstbende 2018). On Saturday NATAN will present its latest collection in Capital C. That same day there will be a show of Lizzy van der Ligts' latest Le Cafe Noir Studio collection supported by Holland Casino. In addition, a pop-up show of a successful designer duo is planned, further details about this will be shared in upcoming announcements.

On Saturday, September 7th, Amsterdam Fashion Week will also organizes, following the successful AFW Talks of the March edition, AFW Talks which are accessible to consumers. Until that time, consumers can visit www.amsterdamfashionweek, the online platform of Amsterdam Fashion Week, for the latest fashion, beauty and lifestyle news.

The full program will be announced in mid-August.

This edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week is made possible in part by; Absolut Vodka, AMEX, Amsterdam Marketing, Capital C, Coty, De Nieuwe Kerk, DS Automobiles, ghd Hair, Keva Fragrances, Kiko Milano, Libertine, Marie-Stella-Maris, Meester Koetsier Foundation, Metro, Moco Museum, Museum Quarter Amsterdam, Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam, Peroni, Philips, Sebastian Professional, SEB Man, SteamOne, Style School ByDanie, The Models Health Pledge en Wella Professionals.

Photos by Team Peter Stigter.