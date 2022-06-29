Amsterdenim x Indiegogo

The Amsterdenim FREDDY jacket has been made and worn since 2014. It has been tried, tested and received 5-star reviews from all over the World. This Spring, as company operations were put on hold, the demand for this jacket kept growing. This is why they are now offering it via this crowdfunding campaign: https://igg.me/at/amsterdenim

The Indiegogo campaign is set up to raise funds for one production run in Italy. They offer 3 options:

PLEDGE € 69 (Retail: € 159) Heritage: Classic raw denim jacket. No lining. Chest pocket and inside pocket with signature stitching visible on outside. 16 gunmetal Amsterdenim buttons that fade beautifully alongside the denim.

PLEDGE € 129 (Retail: € 299) Teddy: FREDDY Winter version, with teddy lining. One chest pocket and one inside pocket. No side pockets to keep that slim silhouette.

PLEDGE € 149 (Retail: € 349) The ultimate winterjacket with feaux fur teddy lining and side pockets! The most popular FREDDY of all

Background

The first FREDDY jacket came out in 2014. This classic basic denim jacket was well appreciated but not a bestseller. The price of € 159 is fair for a jacket made in Italy with the best raw denim but for the mainstream public it's not a jacket one buys easily. However, the people that do are extremely happy with it. The jacket was often used for creative projects, such as #denimvsart

Photo: Tim Heinis by @dutchie

In 2018 the teddy version was introduced. This was an instant hit. At the time, it was only sold via selected retailers, who bought the jackets in limited quantities via pre-order. In 2019 the FREDDY trucker was released (FREDDY teddy with side pockets) this was an even bigger hit, the jackets sold out quickly.

The Amsterdenim webshop was still underdeveloped and the wholesale business relied on the pre-order system, not on stock. Selling from stock is easier and faster but requires more funds and is less sustainable. In a pre-order system goods are first sold, then produced. This is why there has never been much stock of these jackets, but of course in Spring 2020 everything changed.

Photo: Sebastien Siegenthaler by @jannfillem

The FREDDY trucker has been sold out for several months now. As Amsterdenim is still talking to potential investors, people keep asking for this jacket. With this campaign they keep their dream alive and hopefully will be able to kickstart their comeback!

SUMMARY

• € 15.000 is needed for a production run.

• The jackets will be produced by a family owned company called Trend Srl in Urbania

• Trend Srl have been making the original FREDDY jackets since 2014.

• Unique opportunity: These jackets are only available via this Indiegogo campaign.

• If the goal is not reached, nothing will be made and nobody will be charged anything

The campaign started on June 27, ends on July 27th, 2022.