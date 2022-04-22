An outfit for every romantic movement, by Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris

Since clothing first appeared around 70 000 years ago, they have played an important role throughout human history, including, of course, in our most important moments. People frequently say, "Food and clothing are two indispensable things in life," and as society improves, this is becoming more true.

Dressing is now not only a matter of health, but also of displaying one's beauty and expressing one's unique qualities, and it appears that each outfit serves a specific purpose in each individual memorable occasions.

Freedom - Timelessness - Individuality. These are the things that Yvette LIBBY cherishes and shares.

Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris Romantic collection was inspired by spontaneity and celebrates every happy moment. Allow each moment to be a pearl in a sparkling necklace of emotions.

Your stage is now and here. This collection is perfect for gymnastic, dance, stage performance, Halloween costume, cosplay, dress up, swimming, workout.

The 13 designs represent various emotional aspects of a situation. If time is limited, let emotions run wild indefinitely.

With a cool yet durable design thanks to selected materials, the designs from Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris ensure every moment of the fun is to the fullest:

Outer: Refractive vinyl faux leather 4-way stretch spandex dance fabric (Fabric Weight: 7.4 oz (210g) per gsm (m2) / 9.5 oz (270g) per 1 yard)

Lining: 95% Cotton – 5% Spandex with exclusive printed pattern

Buckle: Stainless metal

Decoration: certified freshwater pearl with golden polished silver hook

Some designs come with decoration of freshwater sourced pearl: unique outer shell color shade with an official gemological x-ray certificate (included). Its solid crystalline nacre creates an incredibly durable pearl that will withstand the tests of time.

The meticulous collection of Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris celebrates the beauty of personality and convenience.

This will be an ideal pairing with the bathrobe from Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris. https://yvettelibby.com/collections/romantic-collection