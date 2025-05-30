ANDAM Fashion Awards: 2025's 11 finalists revealed

The 35th edition of the ANDAM Fashion Awards competition has unveiled its eleven finalists for 2025. The five nominees for the Grand Prize and the Special Prize are Alain Paul, Egonlab, Meryll Rogge, Willy Chavarria and Zomer, while six finalists have been selected for the Pierre Bergé and Fashion Accessories prizes.

ANDAM president Sidney Toledano, together with both permanent and guest 2025 jury members, will now deliberate and chose the winners from those shortlisted. The recipient of the Grand Prize will be awarded 300,000 euros, while 100,000 euros will go to the recipient of the Special Prize.

Alainpaul AW25 Credits: Lauchmetrics

5 finalists for the Grand Prize and Special Prize

Alain Paul, designer of the eponymous brand Alainpaul, has an rooted in a fundamental trend: balletcore. Since his debut on the Parisian scene, Paul has presented his collections at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet, a symbolic venue that reinforces his DNA. The designer is also currently competing for the LVMH 2025 prize.

Parisian label EgonLab, founded by Kévin Nompeix and Florentin Glémarec, is pitted as a major outsider. Since its debut in 2019, the brand has been well praised for its ability to merge genderless tailoring with the punk spirit. The duo already won the Pierre Bergé prize in 2021.

Meryll Rogge studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium, before working for Dries Van Noten, then at Marc Jacobs in New York. For autumn/winter 2025, Rogge showed in Paris, exploring the art of layering, with a collection that mixed and matched outerwear in a haphazard manner.

Willy Chavarria made a name for himself during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025 by parading a resolutely anti-Trump message. The Mexican-American fashion designer incorporates messages related to Latino identity, immigration, the queer community, social justice and the working class into his collections. This was enough to awaken the fervour of American Diane Pernet, who chose him to be the president of her ASVOFF 2025 fashion film festival.

Zomer is a young women’s ready-to-wear brand based in Paris, founded in 2023 by designer Danial Aitouganov and stylist Imruh Asha. Inspired by the art world, its aesthetic is fresh and colourful.

Credits: Willy Chavarria

3 finalists of the Pierre Bergé prize: Burc Akyol, Jeanne Friot and Mouty

Franco-Turkish designer Burc Akyol entered the FHCM women’s calendar in March 2025, after having previously presented a non-gendered collection in the men’s calendar.

Parisian designer Jeanne Friot needs no introduction, a darling of the media both for her radical style and for her activism in favour of the queer community. Most recently, she was known for designing the outfit of the now infamous silver horseman that opened the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

A fusion of streetwear and tailoring, Mouty is a Parisian menswear ready-to-wear brand founded in 2018 by the couple Bertille and Thomas Mouty. While little is currently known about the brand, it has a shop in the sixteenth arrondissement of Paris and is sold at Printemps and Galeries Lafayette.

Joan of Arc costume by Jeanne Friot for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Credits: Jeanne Friot

3 finalists of the Fashion Accessories prize: Panconesi, Phileo, Sarah Levy

Marco Panconesi is behind a contemporary jewellery brand. Before launching his own label, he collaborated with luxury houses such as Givenchy, Balenciaga, Mugler, Peter Pilotto and Rihanna’s brand, Fenty.

Philéo is a young French luxury footwear brand, founded by designer Philéo Landowski. His creative universe goes beyond the boundaries of fashion. In September 2024, he distinguished himself in a collaboration with Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, known for his works exploring the transformation of the urban landscape. Together, they created the installation ‘Avalanches’, burying the courtyard of the Parisian concept store Dover Street Market under a pile of wooden chairs.

Sarah Levy’s name has been circulating for a while in the fashion sphere, given her background with prestigious houses like Hermès and Givenchy or her work on leather accessories at Patou. Her innovative approach has earned her numerous awards, including the Artagon Prize in 2018, the Public Prize at the Hyères Festival in 2019 and the title of ‘Accessories Designer of the Year’ at the Belgian Fashion Awards in 2023.

On June 30, 2025, the nominees will present their projects to the jury, who are to then select the 2025 winners based on their creative and business potential. This evaluation will be followed by a cocktail reception in the gardens of the Palais Royal, next to the Ministry of Culture.