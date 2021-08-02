Angelika Józefczyk SS22 collection: “Art Nouveau”

The fashion show of the collection takes place in picturesque Italian interiors at Palazzo Ferrajoli in the eternal city of Rome. The most significant places in Rome like the Trevi Fountain, the Piazza di Spagna and Fontana der Quattro Fiumi have been chosen as locations for the photoshoot.

“Ever since I can remember I was always inspired by art and architecture. This time I chose the theme of Art Nouveau. The main reason was to bring up the female beauty through the clothes. I want to see every woman who is wearing my clothes to feel special but not be overwhelmed by the clothes. With this collection I want to highlight the beauty as it took place a few decades ago.” - Angelika Józefczyk

The collection is composed of 14 evening wear styles like long and cocktail dresses and tailored suits. Every look of the collection has been prepared in traditional designer’s family owned tailors, manufactured in Poland.For the first time, the models of shoes designed by Angelika Józefczyk have been featured in the collection.

The collection is inspired by the Art Nouveau, an international style of art & architecture called “the new art” during the 1960's. This period represented the new waves of progression in society and also had an effect on fashion by revolutionising the tight corsets of the Edwardian period to a new soft fashionable female silhouette.

The designer Angelika Józefczyk was inspired by the expression of artists like William Morris of the Art’s and Craft’s movement, Gustav Klimt, or the architecture of Antonio Gaudi. The main points of the collection are embroidered fabrics patterned like works of art, flowing lines of the styles and a pastel colour palette. Soft fabrics like chiffon, satin and crepe are used in the collection.

Read more about Angelika Józefczyk on the brandpage: fashionunited.com/companies/angelika-jozefczyk