Angelina Jolie teaming up with Chloé for first apparel collection

French fashion house Chloé has confirmed that it will be the first collaborator for Angelina Jolie’s new purpose-driven sustainable fashion label, Atelier Jolie, which the actress unveiled last month.

In a statement, Chloé said that the inaugural womenswear ready-to-wear capsule collection will be “an exercise in modern femininity” celebrating “authentic women-to-women connections”.

The collection will be co-designed by Jolie and Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst and will honour “both brands’ respective commitments to improving social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability”. It will draw on the French fashion house’s network of international makers alongside Atelier Jolie’s comprehensive founding principles regarding ethical and sustainable practice.

Chloé added that the capsule will incorporate a higher percentage of lower-impact materials than any previous collection from the fashion house.

Atelier Jolie to launch a capsule collection with Chloé co-designed with Gabriela Hearst

The collection itself will focus on eveningwear and offer a timeless aesthetic inspired by perennial pieces from Jolie’s own wardrobe. It will feature fluid silhouettes and tactile details, as well as the work of artisans from a Fair Trade enterprise and spotlight female-led social enterprises. In addition, many of the pieces will make use of deadstock materials in line with Atelier Jolie’s “to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creativity and purpose”.

Image: Chloé; Gabriela Hearst and Angelina Jolie collaborating for Atelier Jolie

Commenting on the collaboration, Gabriela Hearst said in a statement: “From the moment I heard about Angelina’s vision for Atelier Jolie, I believed in it. It is a way to elevate others through the beauty of garment-making and her deep respect for the environment.

“It’s an honour for me that Chloé will be the first collaborator for Atelier Jolie, as both have high ideals for the betterment of our species. That is the reason why I love both Angelina and Chloé so deeply.”

Angelina Jolie, founder of Atelier Jolie, added: “Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp. It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection.

“My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie.”

Chloé added that further details on the Chloé x Atelier Jolie collection will be revealed at a later date.

Last month, Jolie teased Atelier Jolie as a new sustainable fashion label billed as a “place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world”. It is expected that the first pieces from the brand will launch in the autumn.