Anine Bing expands with athleisure collection

Los Angeles-based designer Anine Bing is launching Anine Bing Sport, a new collection of athleisure basics on January 19, 2021, to tap into the current popularity of lounge and sportswear.

Anine Bing Sport will offer a new womenswear category for the designer, described as a “natural progression” for the brand, which will include activewear essentials from sweatshirts and leggings to performance styles.

The concept of the new launch is in keeping with the overall aesthetic of Anine Bing, mixing Scandinavian simplicity with Americana-influences, alongside offering versatility. Each piece has been designed to be paired with the label’s other contemporary collections, including suiting separates, vintage-inspired denim, and its range of classics.

Commenting on the new collection, Anine Bing, founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement: “Anine Bing Sport was a natural progression for the brand with activewear styles always being a highly requested category. That interest only increased in 2020 with everyone working from home and still wanting to look and feel polished.

“This collection is designed to meet an active woman’s lifestyle whether it’s working out, working from home or heading to an important business meeting—the versatility of these pieces provides comfort and an effortlessly styled everyday look.”

Anine Bing launching activewear category, Anine Bing Sport on January 19

Anine Bing Sport will range from athleisure to performance wear, with the ‘Evan’ Jogger and matching ‘Evan’ sweatshirt in a vintage-inspired light grey fabrication, providing the “perfect cozy, broken-in sweat suit,” explains Bing.

In addition, the debut collection also drops with a three-piece black set crafted with sweat-proof compressive fabric to provide support for a wide range of activities, including the ‘Blair’ sports bra, leggings and biker shorts, as well as a branded water bottle.

New styles will be added to the Anine Bing Sport category every quarter with the second drop of summer styles to include a performance one-piece alongside accessories such as hats and tote bags.

Anine Bing will also launch its first-ever athletic shoe with the second drop for summer 2021.

Anine Bing Sport launches on January 19 exclusively at Aninebing.com, with prices ranging from 49 to 129 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Anine Bing