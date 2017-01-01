Anna Wintour, Anya Hindmarch, and Victoria Beckham recognised in Queen's Honour's List

The Queen has made public her annual New Year Honour's List, which for 2017 features a shortlist of prominent recipients from the fashion community.

Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham and Anya Hindmarch are all expected to received accolades alongside a total of 1,197 being recognised for their services . Almost three quarters of those on the list have earned the recognition for work in their local community.

American-based but British-born Vogue editor Anna Wintour will be named Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire or DBE, for her services in the fashion and journalism industries.

Anna Wintour's Damehood to be second honour

The DBE will be Wintour's second honour, as she was named OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in 2008. The Queen's cabinet office noted that this second, higher accolade recognizes Wintour's ongoing contribution to the fashion industry, and her help for emerging designers.

"Anna Wintour has been a tireless advocate for established and emerging designers. In the U.K. alone, she has promoted the careers of such talents as Sarah Burton, John Galliano, Christopher Bailey, Erdem Moralioglu and Christopher Kane," said a spokesman for the Cabinet Office, the corporate headquarters of the British government.

Hindmarch is being recognized for her services to fashion and will be named Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. Victoria Beckham, as revealed by the Daily Mail last week, is to receive an OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

According to the BBC, this year's Honour's List sees the greatest proportion of black, Asian and minority ethnic recipients, 9.3 percent, in the history of the Order of the British Empire, while women make up just over half of those being recognised.

Photo credit: Anna Wintour, source Wikimedia Commons; Dame Natalie Massenet