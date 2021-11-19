Anne Klein launches wearable technology line

Fashion label Anne Klein has launched a collection for smartwatches.

The collection, which contains designer bands and device protection, aims to “lend a fashionable face to smartwatches”. The new collection contains the Considered line which is made from sustainable materials such as apple peels and pineapple leaves, which are used to make the vegan leather.

“We are thrilled to bring Anne Klein into a new era of wearable tech through our recently acquired WithIt subsidiary. Designed for women who are here to make their mark on the world, Anne Klein is the ultimate brand for this next chapter,” said CEO of the E. Gluck Corporation, Barbara Weichselbaum. The E. Gluck Corporation has been a long term watch partner of Anne Klein.

Image: Anne Klein

Amongst the various accessories for smartwatches are chain link, metal mesh, ceramic link, genuine leather straps and scrunchie-like leather straps for the band options.

The device protection styles are available with genuine crystals, as well as in silver, gold or rose gold.

“This is an exciting new category for us as 25% of American women who regularly wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker,” said Effy Zinkin, chief operating officer at WHP Global, which owns the Anne Klein brand. “Anne Klein herself, always believe design was about meeting women’s needs.”