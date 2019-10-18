Announcement speakers, conference program and major sponsors of the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention in Lahore

The start of the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention of November 12th and 13th 2019 in Lahore is approaching fast. As in previous years, the IAF, together with its national partner PRGMEA, has put together a very interesting speaker program and a spectacular social program, both supported by a strong set of international and national sponsors.

IAF and co-host PRGMEA (Pakistan Ready Made Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) are supported by international Gold Sponsors Gerber Technology and their local partner Abbas Apparel Machinery, Cotton Council International and Juki. Bronze Sponsors are Qima, American & Efird and TripleTree.

The speaker program features high level speakers from major international companies such as Wilson Zhu, COO of Li & Fung and Joachim Hensch, Managing Director of Hugo Boss Textile Industries. But it also offers delegates the opinions and accounts of major Pakistani industrialists by Mr. Bashir Ali Mohammed, owner of Gul Ahmed and Mr. Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman of Interloop. Furthermore, the opening speech by Mr. Razak Dawood, chief advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles and Industry reflects the importance of the apparel industry to the economic development of Pakistan.

This year, the social program offers a spectacular backdrop to global networking, really making use of the beautiful scenery that the ancient city of Lahore has to offer. Governor House and Lahore Fort will host the Convention’s two dinners, one of which will also feature the debut of the IAF PRGMEA Global Fashion Award.

Registration for the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention is open. Special rates apply to IAF members and members of the IAF member associations. Please find more information and the registration button on: