Anthlay Sohilait: "JD Sports has given me many career opportunities"

JD Sports has been a leading international retailer in sneakers, sports and casual wear for over 30 years. The brand has expanded quickly in the Netherlands in recent years: the company now has 27 stores in major cities such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Groningen, Utrecht and Eindhoven.

Anthlay Sohilait has held various positions within JD Sports. He started as a Store Manager and quickly grew into the role of Area Sales Manager for the region of Amsterdam, Utrecht, Arnhem and Nijmegen. He enjoys his position and he still has growth ambitions within the company. FashionUnited talks to Anthlay about risk-taking, the power of Brand Marketing and what it's like to be part of a fast-growing, leading Sports and Fashion Retailer.

What is the core business of JD Sports?

"Selling footwear, clothing and accessories with an offer for men, women and children, the JD Sports consumer group is very broad. Consumers like to shop at JD Sports due to our game changing Retail store base with several well-known brands under one roof. You can shop for a complete outfit. That makes us distinctive on the high street. The product sells itself."

Brand Marketing plays a big role, what are the effects of that?

"The experience is central to JD Sports; the visual aspect is very important. That is part of the company's mission and you can see that in our stores. With our Flagship store in Amsterdam as the ultimate eye-catcher. We are a real high street brand that scores highly when it comes to presentation."

Since when do you work at JD Sports?

"I’ve worked for JD for eight years now. Before I worked at another well-known retail chain where I wanted to grow, but that wasn't possible there. JD Sports welcomed me with open arms and gave me every opportunity to develop. But, you have to do it yourself and make it happen – I think that's very important. Because we are a fast growing company, there are many growth opportunities. Also for the Team Members at JD Sports. Ambitions are seen, that's what's so great about this company."

What positions have you held at JD Sports?

"In 2013 I started as a Store Manager in the store in Leiden. A new position for me, and therefore a very nice opportunity. Six months later, our store opened in Rotterdam. After an internal application, I was hired there as Assistant Store Manager. I held that position for two months until a Store Manager position became available whereby I was the Store Manager for just over a year. Our flagship store was opened in Amsterdam in 2015 and I become the Store Manager. Since May 2016 I have held different positions as Area Sales Manager. Firstly, I was responsible for seven stores, then I got the Amsterdam region and then Utrecht. A lot of steps in a relatively short period of time."

Do you still have growth ambitions within the company?

"Yes, the next step I have in mind is to become Regional Manager. You will then lead the Area Sales Managers. A position with even more responsibility, that appeals to me. The idea that there are always growth opportunities, that there is always the prospect of new opportunities, is very important to me. No matter how long it takes for me to get that position, because I love my current job and enjoy going to work every day."

Are you aware that your success story is an inspiring example?

"I would love for my story to be a motivation for colleagues or others who want to go down a similar path. And as I said before, I'm not the only one who has been given so many opportunities at JD Sports, and certainly not the last. One of my colleagues, who is the Area Sales Manager in another region, started just like me as a Store Manager."

What's it like to be part of a fast-growing company?

"JD Sports continues to grow, more and more stores are opening. That makes it so dynamic. What I personally also really like is that JD is reinvesting in the company all the time. For example, JD Sports recently bought an American shoe chain and recently opened a store in New York."

Finally, what career advice do you want to give to others?

"That sometimes it is good to take a leap of faith. Making the switch to JD Sports was the best move of my life. I have always had the ambition to be an Area Sales Manager. I never thought this would happen already! So I would say: follow your heart, trust yourself and sometimes dare to take a risk. In my case, it worked out well.