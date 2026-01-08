Armedangels Autumn 2026: Redesigned heritage, reengineered materials

With its autumn 2026 collection, Armedangels presents a range that consistently sharpens its brand profile. Radically minimalist silhouettes, natural colour palettes and strong key styles form the serene foundation of the season. Building on this, the collection introduces specific highlights through material innovations like DetoxDenim with SaXcell® and a reimagined seamless athleisure activewear line. Autumn 26 is deliberately grounded at its core, yet optimistic in its direction.

The collection builds on the established core categories of denim, trousers, knitwear and sweatshirts. It expands these with a strategically repositioned women's activewear category. All designs adhere to the Armedangels ethos of 'Radical Simplicity'. All superfluous elements are removed, placing a clear focus on material, structure, colour and fit.

Seamless athleisure: natural performance for everyday movement

In the autumn 26 collection, Armedangels is expanding its range with a new seamless athleisure activewear line for women. Designed for yoga, Pilates and everyday wear, the line is based on a high proportion of natural TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres. This is complemented by a deliberately minimal amount of elastane to support elasticity, shape retention and performance.

Seamless knitting techniques, close-fitting yet comfortable cuts and supportive structures create breathable styles with a natural feel. The athleisure pieces combine movement, daily life and design, positioning Armedangels in the growing intersection of movement, lifestyle and functionality.

DetoxDenim: SaXcell®, selvedge and circular progress

With SaXcell®, Armedangels takes DetoxDenim to the next level in autumn 26. The fibre is derived from recycled cotton waste. It is chemically converted back into cellulose and then processed into a new, high-quality fibre material.

In autumn 26, SaXcell® will be used extensively in womenswear and menswear styles for the first time. This marks an important step in scaling circular materials within the range. The denim range is complemented by CI Selvedge styles, which further refine the DetoxDenim story both visually and structurally. DetoxDenim therefore remains a key differentiator for the brand and a strategic growth area in the denim segment.

Heritage re-engineered: tradition reimagined

In autumn 26, heritage is not merely referenced but evolved. Classic materials such as tweed, checks, corduroy and traditional knit structures are formally streamlined and functionally updated, without losing their original character. The collection features 100 percent recycled Manteco wool, new interpretations of yarn-dyed checks and stripes, and quilted and padded material concepts that create depth and value.

The colour palette forms an earthy, natural foundation that conveys a sense of calm and stability. It is complemented by carefully placed 'Modern Brights', which add selective accents and give the collection an optimistic energy.

Outerwear: clear key silhouettes

In outerwear, distinct key pieces combine functional requirements with a minimalist, timeless design language and are designed for versatility.

The focus is on precisely cut bomber jackets, long winter coats with clean lines and selected warm, padded styles that fit seamlessly into the collection's overall aesthetic. The outerwear complements the denim, knitwear and trousers to create complete looks, acting as a unifying element within the range.

About the brand