ARMEDANGELS Review 2021

Climate change is real. That’s a fact. And the fashion industry is part of it. Being one of the dirtiest industries on our planet. This is exactly what fair fashion label ARMEDANGELS has been fighting for 15 years. "I didn't start ARMEDANGELS to make fashion, but to make change for planet and people," says Martin Höfeler, founder and CEO ARMEDANGELS.

2021 was an eventful year for ARMEDANGELS. In addition to product innovations, exciting projects were initiated last year that at first glance have little to do with fashion. Because one of the company's visions is to change things beyond its own product by supporting NGO’s, activists on the frontline.

Fighting for a better world - together

The ARMEDANGELS Solidarity Series kicked off in March 2021. With an ongoing series of t-shirts, the label wanted to shine a spotlight on black and indigenous voices from around the world. The first T-shirt edition was created in collaboration with US activist Tamika D. Mallory and features her "Speech of a Generation", which she gave after the murder of George Floyd.

Stop talking – start acting

In the course of the 2021 federal election, ARMEDANGELS did not miss the opportunity to take a stand. In cooperation with the organisation GermanZero, they designed a 1.5° T-shirt to demand more climate-friendly measures by politicians. 100% of the profits from the Circular Tee go to GermanZero. True to the motto: "Change politics, not climate!"

Making the most radical & sustainable products - that is ARMEDANGELS' USP

But it is not only on the political level that ARMEDANGELS is committed to preserving the environment. With its GRS certified activewear collection - a new product group - the fair fashion pioneer reached a new milestone in the careful use of resources. Thanks to the approx. 93% recycled content, these durable, breathable styles have a minimum of fresh fibres.

Responsible innovation

The amount of textile waste on planet is shocking. And the fashion industry currently lacks scalable solutions. This is exactly what ARMEDANGELS wants to change with the Closed Loop Pilot and circularity.ID®. The T-shirts with circularity.ID® come with an NFC tag sewn into the sleeve. You can simply scan this with your smartphone and receive information about producers and materials, among other things. In addition, the T-shirt can be returned to the cycle via the ARMEDANGELS take-back system.

Outlook 2022:

Circularity is the future

With the launch of the ARMEDANGELS resell-platform in spring, the fair fashion label is taking another important step towards the circular economy. The resell platform offers customers the opportunity to sell ARMEDANGELS products they no longer want via the label's own second-hand platform. The aim is to extend the life cycle of garments.

RAAAWWWW WWWW

In spring things are also getting exciting on the product side. Back in 2015 ARMEDANGELS revolutionized the denim market with the launch of its first GOTS certified organic denim. Now, the company is bringing back the most original of all denim looks and, alongside Undyed, is presenting the most sustainable denim innovation to date: RÅ Denim. The special feature: the otherwise very elaborate and extensive washing process during production is completely omitted. This makes it possible to reduce the CO2 footprint even further and save water and chemicals.

ARMEDANGELS is aware of its pioneering role and works tirelessly not to accept the status quo, but to change it. "We need to think globally because we are more connected than ever. This is a battle for our future and together is the only way forward." Martin Höfeler, Founder and Managing Director ARMEDANGELS.