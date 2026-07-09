ARMEDANGELS Spring 2027: “A new nature”

With the start of the sell-in phase on July 6, 2026, ARMEDANGELS presents its Spring 2027 collection under the seasonal theme New Nature. Denim forms the core of the season. The assortment is complemented by Clean Utility and New Basics, the expansion of Activewear, selected product innovations and recognisable Iconic Å logo pieces as visual anchors of the collection.

New Nature brings together natural influences, technical precision and functional design. Lightweight layers, structured wovens, versatile trouser silhouettes and clearly defined details create looks for the transitional season and spring. The design language remains calm and grounded, while utility elements and patchwork denims introduce new surfaces and distinctive silhouettes with a clear fashion tension.

The colour palette opens with a restrained and natural mood, combining light neutrals, deep dark shades and muted accents. Across the Spring drops, different blue tones become more prominent, complemented by warm earthy shades and vibrant contrasts. This creates a clear visual progression for merchandising, styling and retail presentation.

Credits: Armedangels

Credits: Armedangels

Denim in full bloom

Denim is one of the key product and visibility drivers of the Spring 2027 collection. Proven silhouettes remain part of the assortment, including the successful barrel jean. Wide-leg fits form a strong commercial focus, while tailoring-inspired cuts broaden the assortment and cater to different style preferences. The wash range spans from undyed denim and light and dark blue washes to grey and black denim. Rinse and Sky Blue continue key colour stories from Autumn/Winter 2026. Patchwork styles combine different washes and create expressive visual accents.

Utility shapes the category through patch pockets, structured cuts and functional details. The styles feel practical and grounded without appearing technical or rustic. Jeans, denim jackets and additional apparel styles in coordinated washes create mix-and-match looks and sets across womenswear and menswear. Denim jackets act as accessible layering highlights with strong styling and sales potential. At the same time, the category strengthens menswear as a growth area: utility looks, grey denim, patchwork and easy-to-combine silhouettes create greater fashion visibility and clear wholesale opportunities.

Credits: Armedangels

Credits: Armedangels

Eco fusion denim: Next gen indigo dye

With Eco Fusion Denim, ARMEDANGELS introduces a limited DetoxDenim capsule developed together with Portuguese partner Adalberto. The next-generation indigo technology combines several stages of conventional denim processing within a more precise process and bonds the colour directly to the yarn.

During wet processing, almost no water is used. The process enables high colour precision and supports the durability of the material. The all-over floral pattern is not printed onto the denim afterwards. It is created directly through the dyeing process. The motif itself therefore becomes visible evidence of the innovation: nature is not only the inspiration, but also shapes the technical and creative concept of the product.

Eco Fusion Denim combines the durability of denim with a new indigo technology and a distinctive aesthetic. The limited capsule includes selected styles for womenswear and menswear and marks a new step within the DetoxDenim strategy.

Credits: Armedangels

A natural evolution of movement

Following its launch in 2026, ARMEDANGELS expands its Women’s Activewear offer for Spring 2027. Designed for yoga, Pilates and everyday life, the line is based on a high proportion of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres. A deliberately low elastane content supports stretch, shape retention and performance.

New styles broaden the assortment with additional options for movement and everyday wear. The close-fitting, flexible pieces combine a soft, natural feel with the calm design language of New Nature. In doing so, ARMEDANGELS strengthens a product category in which material innovation, function and everyday design come together.

Credits: Armedangels

ARMEDANGELS at Düsseldorf Fashion Days

ARMEDANGELS will showcase the Spring 2027 collection during Düsseldorf Fashion Days from July 22–29, 2026. Retail partners will have the opportunity to discover the collection firsthand and gain insights into the season’s key product stories, commercial opportunities, and merchandising concepts.

Order start: July 6, 2026

Düsseldorf Fashion Days: July 22 to 29, 2026

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