Paris, New York, and Milan set the stage as major fashion capitals where styles are defined, and trends are born. Yet, the fashion world is no longer limited to these cities alone. Seems like Paris, New York, and Milan are ready to witness the revolutionary momentum in fashion that unveils creativity, art, and innovation from Artuyt to the global fashion stage inclusive of Kazakhstan.

The BoF 500: Liliya Rakh

The Business of Fashion has recognized Liliya Rakh as one of the 500 influential people shaping the global fashion industry.

A merchandising mix genius, visionary and brave, reckless, chaotic and premature – all these words follow Liliya Rakh as an innovating fashion entrepreneur in a rapidly-growing Kazakhstani fashion market. Since the 1990s, Liliya Rakh has been bringing innovation and creativity to the Kazakhstani fashion market. She has been unveiling a fashion momentum in Kazakhstan with inspiration from avant- garde exceptional designers like Comme des Garcons, and Alexander McQueen, as well as fashion powerhouses like Gucci, Tom Ford, and many more. Thanks to her, the Kazakhstani fashion industry is at the forefront of influencing the global fashion industry with inspiration from Italian and French maisons.

Liliya Rakh put her keen taste and bold choices in fashion into play by establishing her multi-brand boutique Sauvage in 1997. From that year on, Liliya Rakh represents groundbreaking pieces of clothing to people who appreciate the fusion of fashion, art, and intelligence. Having the potential to move forward in the fashion industry, Sauvage turned into a whole fashion company – Sauvage Group – that today represents multiple boutiques, including Grunge Space and INTELLECT Store. Each of the stores gives the consumer to feel the fashion ranging from classic to avant-garde be it from America to Asia.

The driving philosophy of Liliya Rakh’s Sauvage Group is that fashion is temporary, but style is timeless. That is why fashion, art, and intelligence should stand at the core of representing style to mirror a character rather than a trend.

Find Artuyt at Liliya Rakh’s Boutiques

The powerful match between the philosophies of Liliya Rakh’s Sauvage Group and Artuyt left no choice but to kickstart a long-term partnership. The collaboration of two creative fashion forces highlighted even more the philosophy of putting style as a mirror of fashion, art, and intelligence a character encompasses. Liliya Rakh who managed to discover the essence of the fashion industry worldwide since the 1990s, found Artuyt to have the powerful fashion input for shaping the global fashion industry further. At Sauvage Group boutiques, including Grunge Space and INTELLECT Store, creativity, innovation, and sophisticated fashion meet the customer’s eye. And it is right at these boutiques where you can meet Artuyt’s scarf collections and add exquisite note of fashion to your wardrobe.

Artuyt’s scarves represent works of art that display how different motifs, colors, and textures may become a harmonious clothing accessory and still mirror a fusion of art, fashion, and intelligence. Whether you want to add a bold, delicate, or intricate pattern to your style, Artuyt’s scarf collections will help you do that. Your style with Artuyt will mirror the character you own.

Today, you have got the chance to get the feel of the keen fusion of fashion, art, and intelligence that Artuyt transmits through cutting-edge and timeless scarf collections represented at Sauvage.

Artuyt – Cover Yourself with Art