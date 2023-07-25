Artuyt in Beverly Hills: Wolf & Badger Welcomes Its New Partner

Who could ever imagine that a fusion of art and fashion would be in the spotlight at Wolf & Badger store in LA. Artuyt, an exquisite fashion brand representing eloquent scarves depicting tradition and style, introduces its collection in Wolf and Badger store in LA since May 1st, 2023.

Wolf and Badger Store: The Fashion Corner

Even though Wolf & Badger has always been a fashion destination, with the addition of Artuyt’s collection it managed to redefine fashion in LA. Being a B Corp-certified home to over 2000 brands worldwide, Wolf & Badger managed to craft a fashion-forward global community signifying craftsmanship, sustainability, quality, and exquisite design. The list of the brands that Wolf & Badger incorporates can be described as ethical ones that consumers review as brands that impact world development with their touch upon the fashion industry. An indicator of Wolf & Badger’s craftsmanship, sustainability, eloquence, and quality are the two awards, including Drapers Sustainable Retailer of the Year and Best Ethical Retailer in the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards in 2021. The standards that Wolf & Badger showcases also impacts Artuyt as being a brand encompassing each of the mentioned quality indicators.

What makes Wolf & Badger stand out is its commitment to slow fashion that delivers reliable and transparent content to the consumer. Such an approach makes the consumer believe in Wolf & Badger alongside the brands it partners with, including Artuyt. On top of this, designers that are represented on Wolf & Badger get the repetitive chance to innovate with sales going directly to designers. The direct return of sales to designers gives them the opportunity to innovate continuously and gives customers access to the constant innovative fusion of art and fashion.

Credits: Artuyt

Artuyt Collection in Beverly Hills

When mentioning the concept of the fusion of art and fashion, Artuyt comes forth with its unique display of Armenian art in fashion to the world. Taking Armenian artists’ collages and paintings as a fundament to creating pieces of clothing, including scarves, pocket squares, and ties, Artuyt lets the world discover Armenian artists and the eloquent art Armenia has to share with the global community. Working with exquisite and premium quality fabrics imported from Italy, including cashmere, silk, and wool, Artuyt’s collection has made its way to Wolf & Badger in Beverly Hills. Wolf & Badger appreciates the way Artuyt tackles the topic of art in fashion by bringing forward eloquent artifacts from epochs like modern abstractionism. Trendy, modern, and all about art – Artuyt stands as a unique brand at Wolf & Badger that adds substantial value to the fashion-forward global community Wolf & Badger has been building for good.

Cover Yourself with Art

Find the unique and delicate scarves of Artuyt at 8500 Melrose Ave Suite 109, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States. One of the fanciest corners in Beverly Hills has more to offer encompassing a fusion of fashion and art. Walking into Wolf & Badger you gain the opportunity of covering yourself with art – an exquisite piece in a fashion that gives a personalized touch to your style and mirrors the lifestyle you maintain. In the eloquent collection crafted by talented and indigenous designers Artuyt cooperates with, you can do nothing but find a piece of clothing that matches your personality. It is not by accident that a B-Corp-certified home to over 2000 brands welcomed Artuyt. In essence, Artuyt is the fashion-forward brand that has the quality indicators to be in the global community developing the world aligned towards art and fashion.

Credits: Artuyt