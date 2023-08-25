Artuyt opening new horizons at Verishop

“Every now and then, we find a new site that makes us want to tell everyone in a group text. Trust us when we say that Verishop is that site. Suddenly, one-stop shopping has never been more chic-and-lightning quick.”

REFINERY29

“Verishop launched last year with a mobile app that functions like Pinterest and TikTok, where users view, save and follow images and videos that interest them.”

Bloomberg

“It’s carefully curated collection of beloved beauty brands, big-name fashion staples and emerging home décor lines is already making quite the impact as a reliable and stylish retailer.” -allure

“Verishop is our new favorite online shop – and it’s perfect for last-minute gifting.”

GLAMOUR

“Verishop’s aim is to create an online experience akin to a digital shopping mall.”

AXIOS

These and much more can be said about Verishop. In a world where online shopping is the new normal, Verishop takes the e-commerce landscape from an innovative and dynamic perspective. Not only does Verishop open up novel views towards fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and home products, but it also breaks the stereotype about online shopping.

Artuyt, the Armenian exquisite fashion brand of eloquent scarves, is a part of the Verishop’s digital journey.

About Verishop

Being more than just a shopping destination, Verishop delivers advanced technology, a commitment to quality, and a curated list of selections. Imran Khan and Cate Khan are the founders of the marketplace who know how to win the e-commerce game. These people signify providing customers with unique selections, inspiration, convenience, and the opportunity to follow up with trends and be that special stylish creature amidst millions of fashionistas.

What Verishop brings to the table for independent brands is to make emerging brands and designers featured in their best framework. The list of possible partners that Verishop is looking for has no limits – from minorities to female owners. Everyone can get in touch with Verishop and become a brand partner.

Verishop also provides everyone the opportunity to hit the marketplace through an app. The shopping app that the brand created constitutes aspects that make it a rival to giants like TikTok and Instagram. Yes, being a shopping app, it provides the opportunity to watch live-stream shopping to take styling tips and beauty demos from the creators, find new obsessions in the world of shopping, and host a shop party. Becoming a creator for Verishop is another possibility. So, you can be a partnering brand, creator, and user of Verishop in the way you want.

Credits: Artuyt, courtesy of the brand

Verishop x Artuyt: Adding Sparkle

The world of innovative artistic expression through the lens of fashion is where Artuyt strives. The Armenian fashion brand working towards fusing art and fashion is all about sharing the richness and beauty of Armenian art with the world. The fusion of art and fashion is not only about delivering people products to wear but delivering people antiquities that last regardless of trends.

Trends may come, stay a while, and change, but the pieces that Artuyt represents last centuries. The secret lies in its selection of Armenian artists that work on the scarves of the brand. Each scarf is filled with the individuality and artistic spirit of a particular artist. People like Kim Kardashian, Angela Merkel, Arsine Khanjyan, as well as the daughter of Italy’s president, and many other significant people already know how shivering it is to touch the silky Artuyt scarf – a feeling that lasts forever.

Verishop – the marketplace praising independent brands – is the partner of Artuyt that aids in accomplishing the mission. Considering the fact that Verishop welcomes brands that showcase how unique they are amidst the majority, Artuyt is definitely that brand that helps find individuality in the fusion of art and fashion. Wearing Artuyt is equal to covering yourself with art – the slogan of the brand that makes it move in that specific direction. Verishop, having Artuyt as its partner, gives its customers the opportunity to observe Armenian art and brighten up outfits with cultural artifacts that Artuyt fuses with a touch of creativity.

Final Note

Go ahead and start surfing the Verishop marketplace to see the unique pieces of Artuyt displayed there. Artuyt - the Armenian fashion brand manufacturing silk scarves - is all about sharing the beauty and richness of Armenia. Verishop – the marketplace of individual style and fast-forward fashion – is all about making independent brands like Artuyt well-known to its consumer. Verishop x Artuyt aims to make people cover themselves with art while brightening up their outfits with unique and one-of-a-kind scarves that represent the fusion of fashion and art. Visit the Verishop marketplace and feel free to explore the fashion world where trends come after individual style. Express your individuality with Verishop where Artuyt’s scarf collections come your way immediately.

Artuyt - Cover Yourself With Art