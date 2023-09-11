Artuyt: The Fusion of Armenian Artistry and Italian Craftsmanship in High-End Accessories

Artuyt, the Armenian fashion label specialising in high-end scarves, ties and pocket squares, continues to make a mark in the global fashion industry. Meticulously crafted in Italy, Artuyt’s silk, wool, and cashmere accessories are not just fashion statements but intricate pieces of art. For retailers aiming to enrich their offerings with unique, high-quality products, Artuyt presents a compelling option.

Distinctive Products with Global Appeal

The brand's mission is to share Armenian art with the world. A vision initiated by its founder and CEO, Arevik Arakelyan, and co-founder and CMO, Hovhannes Petrosyan, the label has received recognition on prestigious platforms such as Milan Fashion Week and in publications like Harper's Bazaar Spain and Elle Italy.

An Untapped Artistic Niche

Artuyt differentiates itself by converting Armenian art pieces into wearable accessories, filling a gap in the market. The brand collaborates with both young and established Armenian artists, constantly refreshing their designs while paying respect to copyrights and artistic integrity. It offers a unique product mix aimed at a consumer base that values both art and high-quality materials. This gives retailers an opportunity to cater to an increasingly discerning audience that seeks meaningful and exclusive items.

Credits: Picture: Artuyt, courtesy of the brand

International Growth and Opportunities

Currently collaborating with ten retailers in the United States, Italy, and Kazakhstan, Artuyt plans to add two more in the coming months. Additionally, the brand is focused on expanding to other markets, including the United Arab Emirates, Asia, the UK, the Netherlands, and Georgia. Artuyt's international growth is indicative of its product’s broader market potential.

Upcoming Product Lines

Beyond their signature scarves, Artuyt is innovating its product lineup. New scarf designs are expected for the next Milan Fashion Week, and the brand is also venturing into jewellery accessories and porcelain sets for children. This presents an opportunity for retailers to diversify their product offerings, appealing to a broader customer base.

Cultural Partnerships

Artuyt’s ties to Armenian heritage are reinforced through partnerships with significant Armenian cultural institutions, like the Modern Art Museum of Yerevan and Sergei Parajanov Museum. This adds another layer of cultural value and authenticity to each piece, which can be a selling point for retailers.

Artuyt offers more than just well-crafted accessories; it provides a gateway to Armenian art and culture. Its commitment to quality, artistry, and cultural preservation makes it an attractive brand for retailers looking to offer something more than just another accessory.

