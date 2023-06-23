Artuyt x Christine Mkrtchyan: Representing The New Collection

Artuyt tackles the fashion stage with exciting news. Renowned artist-decorator Christine Mkrtchyan and Armenian fashion brand Artuyt have come up with a bombshell collaboration and are ready to present the new collection called Art Christi to the world.

Introducing Christine Mkrtchyan

The path to the fashion world of Christine Mkrtchyan is fascinating. With an architectural background, Christine had a unique vision of how things should look in the fashion world. This guided her to becoming an alumnus of Pierre and Marie Curie’s University which strengthened her capabilities of combining architecture with fashion, resulting in fascinating aesthetics. She also collaborated with an outstanding list of worldwide known fashion brands and galleries including Hermes, Laure Selignac, St. Petersburg Porcelain Factory, Henderson, Michael Aram, Taline Gallery Portret and more.

Credits: Art Christi New Collection, courtesy of Artuyt

Her way of seeing aesthetics did not perceive boundaries – accepting how important it is to make Armenian art known to the world, the architectural finesse and fashion-forward sensibility meet when Christine Mkrtchyan creates art in fashion. Evidently, the artist-decorator is on track of revolutionizing the fashion world with the visionary concepts she has in her mind that is out of this world and transform the ordinary into the extraordinary while simultaneously keeping the traditional note.

Credits: Art Christi New Collection, courtesy of Artuyt

The Art Christi New Collection

Christine Mkrtchyan’s experience taught her the art of blending contemporary life with traditions, merging ingenuity with opulence that result in intricate designs. Inspired by all of it, she needed the right space to implement her own aesthetics into a fashion-artistic world. Artuyt, as an inspired leader within the Armenian fashion-artistic realm represents a unique way of turning traditions into art and has therefore been the perfect canvas for the artist. The Artuyt x Christine Mkrtchyan collaboration represents the Art Christi new collection that mirrors this dynamic fusion. Artuyt manages to combine fashion, art and design in one platform that acts as a catalyst for talented artists like Christine Mkrtchyan. The collaboration put forward artistic innovation, revolutionized how Armenian traditional heritage can be viewed in fashion and art and inspired hidden talents to craft their path into the world of fashion and art with Artuyt.

Credits: Art Christi New Collection, courtesy of Artuyt