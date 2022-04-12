As Dior embarks on a series of international catwalk shows, it must remain thoughtful to sentiment

Dior has announced it will show its pre-fall collection in Seoul on April 30th followed by a cruise presentation in Seville, Spain, on 16 June.

The French luxury house has previously iterated the importance of live shows, seeing the runway medium held across international cities as key to its growth and success. The brand continues to invest heavily in its presentations, scouting the world for beautiful locales as backdrops for its collections.

Last year Dior held its cruise show in Athens at the Acropolis, and in July 2020, when Covid-19 was at one of its peaks in Italy, it showed in Lecce.

This will be Dior’s first catwalk show in South Korea, which is part of a strategy to stage high-end productions around the globe: “We strongly believe in physical shows,” Dior CEO Pietro Beccari told Vogue Business earlier this year.

Dior’s menswear will also be traveling, showing its spring summer 23 collection in Los Angeles on May 19.

Dior will need to tread a thoughtful line, ensuring its shows are seen to celebrate local craftsmanship rather than blockbuster presentations that veer on the side of being elitist and ostentatious. The creative art of catwalk collections form the DNA of many fashion brands, yet 2022 is a time of war, global recession and high living costs, and consumers are quick to point out when lavish shows of extravagance are not aligned with current sentiment.