As Pitti Uomo closes, menswear moves to Milan

As Pitti Uomo rounds up its 97th edition, menswear moves to Milan on Friday where the Italian capital will host 27 fashion shows and over 30 presentations.

With Gucci and Prada back on the official schedule, the week will commence with the DSquared2’s 25th anniversary event followed by Ermenegildo Zegna’s catwalk presentation. British menswear brands Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen are also on the Milan calendar this season.

Several brands, including Number 00, Miaoran, Magliano, Jieda and David Catalan, are supported by the Italy’s fashion chamber of commerce (CNMI) and will host catwalk presentations.

Dsquared2, Neil Barrett, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Han Kjøbenhavn, Spyder and Sunnei are expected to show men’s and women’s in co-ed format.

Philippe Model Paris, Piacenza Cashmere, KB Hong, United Standard, Marinella, Matchless London, B + Plus and Chorustyle will make their debuts at Milan men’s fashion week.

On Monday the winner of the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund & Newgen, A-Cold-Wall ,will show at Palazzo del Ghiaccio. Among the events is also a Diesel talk dedicated to sustainability with Renzo Rosso and Livia Firth.

The CNMI in collaboration with Confartigianato Imprese and with the support of the Ministry of Economic Development and Ice Agency having joined forces to enhance Milan’s men’s fashion week. In a statement the CNMI said: “It is a series of initiatives with a dual purpose: to present Milan and Italy internationally as a fashion production hub, highlighting the system of Italian small and medium-sized enterprises and making known at a worldwide the know-how that distinguishes us; enhance the Italian men’s fashion proposal, which starts in Florence with Pitti and continues in Milan with the fashion week “.

Emerging British brands come to Italy

Among the various initiatives, the collaboration between CNMI and the British Fashion Council stands out, which will bring part of London Fashion Week to Milan. ‘London Show Rooms’ will occupy the Savona Area 56. The collections of 10 emerging British and 5 Italian designers will be presented as part of its talent hub.

Carlo Capasa, President CNMI, said: “We are convinced that the collaboration with the BFC is a precious opportunity to carry out an important work of conjunction and union between our worlds. This project will give CNMI the opportunity to expand its horizons and make Milan Men’s Fashion even more international. Hosting the fashion shows of emerging international designers is a challenge that excites us. We hope that being able to meet and observe promising students from the fashion world, coming from the United Kingdom, will make us discover what the next developments in the world of fashion and the trends of the new generations will be “.

Image via Stella McCartney website