Ashish launches first dedicated bridal collection

London-based fashion label Ashish, which recently returned to the catwalk during London Fashion Week, is entering the bridal market with a dedicated collection reimagining some of the designer’s celebrated archival pieces.

The six-piece capsule bridal collection brings Ashish’s signature craftsmanship to wedding dresses, offering a fresh perspective on bridal style with details such as glass-bead fringing and floral appliques.

Ashish bridal capsule collection Credits: Ashish by Hazel Gaskin

Highlights include a hand-sewn glass-bead fringed dress, described as “a light-catching design made for movement,” and a cream silk organza gown adorned with cascading hand-appliquéd florals, creating “a delicate 'shower of blooms' effect”.

There is also a simple slip that’s “effortless and elevated in a lace illusion sequin fabric, with an effect of flowers created using cream and translucent paillettes,” alongside a ‘confetti’ veil with delicate hand embroidered sequins and beads, which was originally created for a friend of the brand many years ago.

The bridal collection will be available directly from the brand’s website with prices starting at 1,900 pounds.

