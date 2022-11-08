Asics’ new running shoes are only available with digital currency

With the launch of the new Asics x Solana UI Collection, Japanese sportswear brand Asics has collaborated with blockchain network provider Solana and taken a major step towards advancing the Web3 community.

The “UI” part of the collection stands for user interfaces, the computer and phone screens that informed the understated Solana-inspired design. It is meant to symbolise a healthy balance between screen time and physical activity.

Asics x Solana x StepN. Image: Asics

With each custom made GT-2000 11 running shoe, customers will automatically receive a loyalty Asics Badge NFT. They will also get the chance to receive an airdrop of a limited number of Asics x StepN GT-2000 NFTs.

StepN was launched in 2021 by Find Satoshi Lab and is a Web3 lifestyle app that merges game elements with exercise. Players receive a gamified fitness experience regardless of their familiarity with Web3, while the app promotes a healthy lifestyle by rewarding players for their daily exercise. Users equipped with NFT sneakers are rewarded for walking, jogging or running with in-game tokens that can be used in various ways.

Asics x Solana x StepN. Image: Asics

“As a first mover in this space, ASICS is leading the industry by showing how customers and brands can come together around tokengated experiences that provide ongoing e-benefits to both sides,” said Josh Fried, head of payments business development at Solana Labs.

“Furthermore, by using USDC payments on Solana Pay, Asics is breaking down geographic barriers to facilitate transactions around the world and showing just how much more can be done with Web3 commerce,” added Fried.

Suitable for all abilities, the GT-2000 11 performance running shoe is available in two custom designs: “light mode” and “dark mode”. It has a limited edition Solana gradient on heel and tongue and a breathable mesh upper that adjusts to the foot's natural shape.

Asics x Solana x StepN. Image: Asics

“The reflective Asics Badge icon on the heel is the first-ever placement of this icon on a physical Asics product,” according to the company.

The shoes are only available to purchase for 200 USDC digital dollar currency via Solana Pay and during a pre-order period until 9th November 9 at 6:59 am UTC.