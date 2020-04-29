Asos and Klarna team up on COVID-19 relief efforts

April 29 is Giveback Day for Asos and Klarna, who have committed a portion of sales to the International Committee of the Red Cross in its response to COVID-19. The two companies have announced that 1 dollar per every Klarna transaction placed through Asos globally throughout the day will go to this cause.

The funds raised will benefit those living in vulnerable countries, through activities such as sanitation to prevent the spread of the disease, support for vital health infrastructure and towards ensuring access to clean water for countless communities.

There is no limit to the amount that Klarna will donate as part of the Giveback Day.

“These are challenging and worrying times for us all and we are incredibly proud to be supporting the International Committee of the Red Cross alongside our friends at Asos," said Klarna commercial vice president Luke Griffiths in a statement. "The International Committee of the Red Cross is carrying out essential work to improve protection and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and we are delighted to be supporting the efforts with our Giveback Day.

"We look forward to enabling our customers to directly support the international fight against the virus and demonstrate how all of us can contribute, wherever we are.”