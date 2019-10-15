Asos brings charity boutiques back to Marketplace

Asos has announced it will be bringing back its charity boutique concept this Autumn after its initial launch in May.

Oxfam Festival Shop, Barnardo’s and Traid will be making their returns, while Save the Children and British Red Cross have been added to Asos Marketplace. a platform where customers can shop new and vintage fashion from over 800 independent boutiques around the world.

Over the coming months, each charity boutique will release a series of seasonal products including unisex clothing and partywear, designer clothing, 90s premium sportswear, denim, jackets, and coats. All proceeds will go direct to each charity, with no commission paid to Asos.

Alex Cousins, marketplace lead at Asos, said in a statement: “Following the successful launches of Barnardo’s, Traid and the Oxfam Festival Shop on Asos Marketplace in the summer, we’re now expanding our roster of charity boutiques to include Save the Children and British Red Cross, helping us make it even easier for our customers to shop in a sustainable and responsible way while supporting the crucial work of these well-known charities.”

Gareth Morgan, head of retail performance at British Red Cross, added: "We are looking forward to bringing the best of our British Red Cross charity shops online with Asos Marketplace. Shop sustainably from our British Red Cross edit of pre-loved vintage pieces. We’ve scoured our charity shops across the UK and pulled out the outfits we know Asos Marketplace customers will love, including designer coats, vintage dresses and sportswear-inspired jackets.

"Buying second-hand pieces helps the environment and means we can be there for people when there’s an emergency, no matter who they are – whether that’s helping young refugees settle into a new life in the UK, or empowering people across the world to rebuild their lives after a crisis."

Last year, over 250,000 vintage items were sold through the Asos Marketplace platform. The online giant has also donated more than 45,000 items of clothing to Oxfam and more than 120,000 pounds worth of goods to disability charity Scope, which helped support more than 600 disabled people to get back into work.