Blacks Outdoors launches charitable take-back scheme

Blacks Outdoors has teamed up with British Heart Foundation for a charitable recycling initiative.

The outdoor specialist is asking for customers to donate used clothing and shoes in “good enough condition to be sold again” in exchange for 15 percent off their next purchase in-store. The items will then be taken to British Heart Foundation stores where they’ll be sold to help fund life-saving research.

The recycling initiative is becoming increasingly common among fashion retailers as a way to encourage circularity and extend the life cycle of used clothing. John Lewis announced a new pilot in its Oxford store where its customers would be paid to return their preloved clothes in a bid to “address the increasing volumes of clothing being sent to landfill.”