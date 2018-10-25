Aspinal of London appoints Giles Deacon as Design Director

British designer Giles Deacon has been appointed Aspinal of London's new design director.

According to the Business of Fashion the appointment comes after the success of a collaboration between the two parties and a capsule collection, Giles x Aspinal, that was well received.

The collaboration came about when Aspinal invited Giles to "dress" his favourite product and bring couture design elements to a playful collection.

Aspinal of London is a quintessential English luxury lifestyle brand offering women's handbags and purses, mens wallets and luxury leather gifts.

On its website Aspinal has yet to officially name Deacon: "Each piece is created by our amazing talented team of designers, headed by our Creative Director Mariya Dykalo, in our West Sussex Headquarters, deep in the heart of The National Park of West Sussex Downs."

Photo credit: Giles x Aspinal scarf, source Aspinal of London