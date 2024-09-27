Athletic Chic: Anoraks, parkas and hoodies are on trend for SS25

Dior, Prada, Etro, Rabanne and, for the younger brands, AlainPaul, MaitrePierre or Vaquera, the Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks of September 2024 reveal a new trend: 'Athletic Chic'.

Initially, the 'Sporty Chic' aesthetic had been around since Gabrielle Chanel and took off in the 1980s with the development of sports practices. It involved putting together an outfit with sportswear items (or inspired by them), and later led to an avalanche of collaborations between luxury/designer brands and sportswear labels - ultimately evolving into takeover of the footwear market by the latter. Sneakers, which have become a must-have, are now sold more in selective concept stores or at specialist retailers like Decathlon/Intersport.

Athletic Chic mixes ultra-chic, even sparkly clothes with pieces from the world of sport

Athletic Chic brings a new dimension to sporty chic. That of playing on the contrast between a cool attitude, meaning healthy/sporty, and a chic look, more in line with the expectations of city life.

Hooded sweatshirts with or without a zipper, worn with day or evening outfits, are among the key pieces for spring/summer 2025. Its integration into high-end collections bridges the gap between streetwear and more upscale fashion. With this, the hoody is undergoing variations to modernise.

Vaquera SS25 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Etro Spring Summer 2025 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Maitrepierre SS25 Credits: Maitrepierre SS25

Another garment seen on the catwalks is the anorak. The anorak is a short, waterproof, lightweight coat with a zipper and hood (optional). In the same vein, the parka (the same type of model but longer) is making a comeback. Both come from the sportswear wardrobe, which is having a major influence on current fashion.

Prada SS25 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Rabanne SS25 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Athletic Chic is also the continuation of Balletcore, a key trend in 2023, inspired by ballet (as its name suggests) and of which the young designer Alain Paul was one of the most inspiring figures.

Alain Paul SS25 Credits: Alain Paul

The trend also serves as a follow-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which were supposed to spread the aura of France, and by extension of Parisian fashion, to the rest of the world. For its SS25 collection, Dior played this card: the LVMH group was a major official sponsor, and dressed various stars for the opening ceremony. As Paris Fashion Week is not over yet, it is worth keeping an eye on this emerging trend.