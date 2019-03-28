Athletic Propulsion Labs launches apparel with Woolmark

Los Angeles-based brand Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) has launched a sustainable apparel collection with The Woolmark Company, following the success of its TechLoom breeze Merino wool trainer at the end of 2018.

The athleisure brand states that its 10-piece capsule collection is the “most sustainable and luxe apparel line to date” and blends performance and fashion using Australian Merino wool making the pieces breathable, odour resistant, quick drying, and soft, as well as offering increased fibre strength for longer-lasting wear for more sustainable investment pieces.

The range for men and women has been designed to offer comfort and performance to take consumers from “travel to training” and includes wool-blend jackets, running shorts, trousers, T-shirts, hoodies, as well as a cowl neck top and a crop top for women.

“With the APL x Woolmark apparel collaboration, we looked to further solidify ourselves as leaders and originators of the luxury performance category,” said APL co-founder Adam Goldston in a statement. “We took arguably the world’s finest super fibre, Merino wool, and used it as the foundation to create this beautiful and functional collection that you can use in all aspects of your life from travel to training.”

APL co-founder Ryan Goldston added: “As the brand that pioneered the luxury performance category, we felt that the super fibre wool would be an amazing foundation for building a unique apparel capsule collection. Our pieces can be worn in all different aspects of your life because of the performance benefits of Merino wool, in combination with its luxurious feel and texture. We’re excited to see the customers responses to the products because as soon as they put them on, they’ll see how amazing each garment is.”

Images: Courtesy of Athletic Propulsion Labs/The Woolmark Company