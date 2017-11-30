Attend Fashion SVP in January to satisfy your sourcing needs!

Fashion SVP is the fastest growing fashion sourcing tradeshow in the UK, and will be returning to London Olympia again on the 16th and 17th of January 2018. The show brings you an assortment of great manufacturers from over 16 European and Mediterranean countries, and is the ultimate destination for fashion sourcing.

The event caters for all types of fashion buyers, retailers, sourcing managers and designers and is for anyone involved in the fashion sourcing and manufacturing process. Fashion SVP welcomes buyers from small and medium sized brands up to high street brands and retailers.

The event was launched to bring the two sides together as Event Director, Buzz Carter explains, “We launched the show to connect skilled apparel manufacturers with buyers and offer them a platform for effortless sourcing, taking the legwork out of researching and sourcing new suppliers. We have created an event where buyers can research numerous high-quality suppliers especially selected by our expert fashion board, see their products first hand, and understand their production capabilities. We are thrilled to be entering the sixth year of the show, where visitors regularly tell us how much time and money they save through just one visit.”

Trend focus

For the first time, the show introduced an athleisure zone at the June 2017 event, in response to the growth in the athleisurewear market. The 2018 event will once again focus on developing trends in the special “The Trend Edit” zone, where you can indulge in all things inspiring and get a glimpse of what will be trending in the future.

Exhibitors

As well as traditional production techniques many exhibitors at Fashion SVP also have high level technical capabilities and can deal with all sorts of specialist production processes that are required for many new fashion, casuals, sportwear and athleisure garments.

Some of the great exhibitors include:

Confenix – Portugal

Custoitex – Portugal

Edmundas – Lithuania

ELG – UK

Elmate – Portugal

Fepratex – Portugal

Gulbena - Portugal

IKS - Denmark

Intecol – Portugal

JK Digital – UK

Jackmasters – UK

JSC Com Intern – Belarus

Kardem - Turkey

L&CO Apparel – UK

Lightwear – Portugal

Marfel – Portugal

Mouse Fashion – Italy

PDA International – UK

Sapphire Systems – UK

Shoebridge – UK

Star Sock – The Netherlands

Teamstone – Portugal

Tetriberica – Portugal

Textil Sancar – Portugal

Tiva – Portugal

Tropic Knits – Mauritius

Yunsa – Turkey

World Knits - Mauritius

Free seminar programme

Alongside the exhibition runs a free seminar programme. The Sourcing Briefing sessions offer insights and advice from industry experts on important issues such as: Sustainable and ethical sourcing, Digital retail and new sourcing strategies, Supply chain and production – The advantages of a balanced sourcing strategy, and Cost control and negotiation to name just a few topics covered. Expert speakers from a range of disciplines and organisations including Kim Winser, OBE - Founder and CEO, Winser London,Barbara Horspool, Clothing Director, The White Company, Angela Gaskell, Head of Sourcing, JD Williams, Tamsin Lejeune, CEO, Ethical Fashion Forum and Jon Tromans, CEO, JTID will lead the seminars and panel discussions.

Exciting feature areas!

On top of great manufacturers and interesting seminars, the show also offers other intriguing feature areas such as “The Fashion Station” that is a must visit if you are looking for hot tips and advice in the fashion business and career related issues such as Ethical sourcing; Funding for emerging brands; how to further your career in the fashion industry and legal protection of your brand. Speakers from Fashion Angel, Fashion Jobs, JBCStyle and Stobbs SIP will be leading the discussions at “The Fashion Station”.