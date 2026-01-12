Aurélien Fall Winter 2026 at Pitti Uomo

For Fall Winter 2026, Aurélien returns to Pitti Uomo with a collection shaped by material refinement and natural restraint. The colour palette draws inspiration from Nordic landscapes, where raw nature and quiet contrasts define the environment. Chocolate brown recalls volcanic earth, light and mid greys echo stone and mist, black reflects lava fields, and Sargasso blue captures the depth of northern seas.

Fabrication remains central to the collection’s identity. Pure cashmere and refined cashmere blends deliver warmth and softness, while signature Cashwool® introduces structure and everyday versatility. Grain leather adds a tactile, architectural element, and technical fabrics are applied with discretion, providing protection and performance without compromising elegance.

For the first time, Aurélien introduces a dedicated collection of leather goods. Crafted in refined grain leather and designed with the same understated approach, these pieces extend the maison’s vision into accessories that feel purposeful, timeless, and intrinsically linked to the ready-to-wear collection.

The silhouettes are relaxed yet precise, designed for fluid movement between city, travel, and outdoor settings. The Fall Winter 2026 collection reflects Aurélien’s vision of Smart Luxury: understated, elegant, and rooted in exceptional materials.

At Pitti Uomo Winter 2026, Aurélien presents a collection defined by balance, substance, and natural ease.

Visit Aurélien at Pitti Uomo at S/10.