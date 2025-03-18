Aurélien launches first fragrance: Joie-de-Vivre Eau de Parfum, an ode to the Mediterranean

Luxury brand Aurélien, renowned for its timeless style and artisanal craftsmanship, is stepping into a new realm with the launch of its very first fragrance: Joie-de-Vivre. This scent embodies the effortless elegance and zest for life of the Mediterranean, once again highlighting the brand’s refined aesthetics and dedication to quality.

A Fragrance That Celebrates Mediterranean Life

Joie-de-Vivre captures the essence of sun-drenched coastlines and the timeless charm of Southern Europe in a unique composition. The fragrance opens with refreshing top notes of pineapple, bergamot, sage, and Amalfi lemon, leading into a refined heart of violet and lily-of-the-valley. Warm, luxurious base notes of musk, Virginia cedar, oakmoss, and tonka bean create a deep and lasting impression. The result is a fresh and timeless scent that reflects the art of effortless refinement.

Credits: Aurélien

Aurélien: Synonymous with Casual Elegance

Aurélien is globally recognized for its collection of premium footwear, garments, and accessories that strike the perfect balance between luxury and accessibility.

Much like the most revered names in discreet elegance, Aurélien champions label-free sophistication, focusing on superbly crafted, classic pieces that exude an air of enduring style.

With a strong focus on timeless design, artisanal excellence, and the use of the finest natural materials, Aurélien offers pure elegance at a elegant price point. Signature materials such as Cashwool® and Softey® suede have cemented the brand’s iconic status, and with Joie-de-Vivre, Aurélien expands its world of understated luxury into the realm of fragrance.

Credits: Aurélien

Exclusively Available

The launch of Joie-de-Vivre Eau de Parfum marks a new chapter for Aurélien, capturing the essence of an endless summer in a fragrance. Designed for those who long for sun-drenched days and effortless elegance, this perfume perfectly embodies the brand’s philosophy. Exclusively available at the Aurélien flagship store, it is set to become an essential companion for those who live with a summer state of mind.