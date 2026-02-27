Aurélien SS26: A mediterranean maison bringing joie de vivre to modern luxury

Aurélien, the young luxury maison quietly shaping a new era of refined elegance, continues its ascent across the worlds most discerning retail floors. With placements at Harrods, Selfridges, and Printemps, a celebrated flagship in Amsterdam, and a London boutique opening soon, the brand is rapidly becoming one of the most intriguing names in contemporary menswear. Beyond Europe, Aurélien is also gaining momentum among key department stores and luxury retailers worldwide, reflecting the maisons expanding global presence.

At the core of Aurélien’s identity lies a Mediterranean joie-de-vivre: a way of living that values light, warmth, ease, and the pleasure of timeless, well-made things. This spirit guides everything the maison creates, resulting in clothing designed to feel natural, effortless, and quietly elevated.

Credits: Aurélien

Credits: Aurélien

Aurélien describes its philosophy as Smart Luxury: timeless style, artisanal craftsmanship, and the finest natural raw materials — offered at an elegant price point. The focus is on quality that speaks for itself: rich suedes, supple grain leathers, pure cashmeres and wools, and clean, modern silhouettes made to be worn season after season.

That ethos is fully realised in the SS26 collection, a tribute to joie-de-vivre expressed through colour, texture, and lightness. The campaign was photographed on a Greek island, where the palette of the season comes to life in its natural setting. Sea Green, Blue Turquoise, and Coral echo sunlit coastlines, crystalline waters, and long summer afternoons. These colours flow through airy knitwear, lightweight layers, refined summer shirting, relaxed silhouettes, and the maison’s signature footwear.

Credits: Aurélien

Craftmanship defines every piece. Aurélien works closely with family run ateliers in Italy and Europe known for their meticulous hand finishing, refined detailing, and deep textile heritage. The SS26 collection celebrates this craftsmanship through featherlight knits, unlined suedes, hand stitched loafers, supple grain leathers, and technical fabrics designed for warm weather comfort. Each piece is crafted with elevated materials and a serene ease that feels instantly at home under the Mediterranean sun.

As Aurélien continues its international expansion, SS26 marks a confident chapter. It distils the maison’s essence: craftsmanship, Mediterranean colour, and a modern expression of joie- de-vivre. For the gentleman who values quality and timeless style, Aurélien has become a brand not just to follow, but to live with.