Australian Fashion Week Trends: Resort ‘25

Next Gen

L-R: House of Campbell, Amy Lawrance, Potirakis, Emily Watson Credits: Next Gen 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

AFW Resort 25 Trends

Latte Dressing

Acler: designers, Kathryn Forth and Julia Ritorto

Acler Resort 25/ Look 5 Credits: Acler Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Beare Park: designer, Gabriella Pereira

Beare Park Resort 25/ Look 9 Credits: Beare Park Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Beare Park: designer, Gabriella Pereira

Beare Park Resort 25/ Look 13 Credits: Beare Park Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Blanca: designer, Ana Piteira

Blanca Resort 25/ look 12 Credits: Blanca Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Third Form: designer, Kate Ineson

Third Form Resort 25/ Look 25 Credits: Third Form Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods

Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/ Look 41 Credits: Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/ ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Navel Gazing

Anna Quan

Anna Quan Resort 25/ Look 7 Credits: Anna Quan Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Liandra Gaykamangu

Liandra Resort 25/ Look 7 Credits: Liandra Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Albus Lumen: designer, Marina Afonina

Lumen Resort 25/ Look 35 Credits: Lumen Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Madre Natura: designer, Jackie Galleghan

Madre Natura Resort 25/ Look 6 Credits: Madre Natura Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Romance Was Born: designers, Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales

Romance Was Born Resort 25/ Look 1 Credits: Romance Was Born Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods

Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/ Look 25 Credits: Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Quiet Luxury

Acler: designers, Kathryn Forth and Julia Ritorto

Acler Resort 25/ Look 4 Credits: Acler Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Anna Quan

Anna Quan Resort 25/ Look 19 Credits: Anna Quan Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Blanca: designer, Ana Piteira

Blanca Resort 25/ Look 1 Credits: Blanca Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Rory William Docherty

Docherty Resort 25/ Look 3 Credits: Docherty Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods

Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/ Look 27 Credits: Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods

Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/ Look 40 Credits: Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Rise and Shine

Acler: designers, Kathryn Forth and Julia Ritorto

Acler Resort 25/ Look 13 Credits: Acler Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Michael Lo Sordo

Lo Sordo Resort 25/ Look 26 Credits: Lo Sordo Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Mastani: designer, Kudrat Makkar

Mastani Resort 25/ Look 23 Credits: Mastani Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Mastani: designer, Kudrat Makkar

Mastani Resort 25/ Look 33 Credits: Mastani Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Beare Park: designer, Gabriella Pereira

Beare Park Resort 25/ Look 11 Credits: Beare Park Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bec & Bridge: designers, Bec Cooper and Bridget Yorston

Bec & Bridge Resort 25/ Look 10 Credits: Bec & Bridge Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Inside Out

Blanca: designer, Ana Piteira

Blanca Resort 25/ Look 2 Credits: Blanca Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Emma Mulholland

Emma Mulholland Resort 25/ Look 29 Credits: Emma Mulholland Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Albus Lumen: designer, Marina Afonina Lumen Resort 25/ Look 18 Credits: Lumen Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight Look 18: a black cropped tee with logo and a sheer black skirt over black panties and ballet slippers.

Karla Spetic

Spetic Resort 25/ Look 20 Credits: Spetic Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods

Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/ Look 37 Credits: Viktoria & Woods Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Carla Zampatti: designer, Karlie Unger

Zampatti Resort 25/ Look 42 Credits: Zampatti Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Australian Fashion Week is the most influential fashion event in the Asia-Pacific area. Held annually in Sydney each May, the event features the industry’s biggest names alongside the next generation of Australian designers. The main venue for the runway shows is Carriageworks, a multi-arts urban cultural precinct. This year AFW was held from Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17, 2024 and these collections will drop in-store during October and November 2024, which is early spring in Australia.Established in 1996, ‘Next Gen’ is a program that supports emerging designers and helps launch their careers. The program's winners are given the opportunity to present their collections at Australian Fashion Week. The 2025 program included designers Emily Watson, Amy Lawrance, Abby Potter of House of Campbell and Chris Potirakis.Several strong trends emerged throughout the week.As previously reported by FashionUnited, street style trends are often good indications of what consumers will look for in future seasons. This is true of ‘latte dressing’, which first emerged on the streets and was later seen on the runways of New York, Europe and Sao Paulo. Australian designers followed suit.Look 5: a square-cut brown tank top with a long pleated skirt and gold accessories.Look 9: a brown faux leather coat with brown Bermuda shorts and white pumps.Look 13: a long brown overcoat, double-breasted jacket and over-long pants. An ivory suede clutch and ballet flats finished the look.Look 12: a trench coat, miniskirt and clutch, all in a matching patent leather snake print, a blouse with a large floral print in orange and brown and snakeskin brown and orange print boots.Look 25: a floor-length brown sleeveless tunic over a sequined midi skirt and strappy sandals.Look 41: an ankle-length brown strapless faux leather dress and split toe boots.Interesting to note that in contrast to their European counterparts, Australian designers chose to expose the midriff instead of the breasts as a key erogenous zone. Cropped tops with low-slung pants was a popular look in the ‘90s and early aughts, a fashion period being re-visited today.Look 7: a yellow bralette, silk scarf/hoodie and a black suit with baggy pleated-front pants, shown over fishnet hose. Accessorized by sequined slippers.Look 7: a pink and orange scarf top, low-slung orange jeans with a second pink waistline, Accessories included a scarf matching the top, sunglasses, raffia earrings and sneakers.Look 35: a pink knit bralette with pearls and baggy grey pants with a double waist.Look 6: a beige cotton bralette with matching low-rise baggy pants and a wooden beaded choker.Look 1: a cropped white jacket with rounded, raised shoulders and intricate embellishment teamed with polka dot cropped pants.Look 25: a white cotton knit bralette and white wide-legged drawstring matching pants with gold jewelry.A.K.A ‘Stealth Wealth’ this trend is still resonating almost two years after it was first identified.The key items such as trench coats and tailored separates have the kind of longevity that appeals to consumers.Look 4: a safari style long coat with matching pleated front pants in a wheat-colorLook 19: a bright white canvas trench coat with black stitching and a self-belt over black lace hose and sandals.Look 1: an oversized jacket and matching shorts in a stitched stripe with raw edges. Gold jewelry and snakeskin ankle boots finished the look.Look 3: a narrow blue and white shirt with pieced-in inserts was matched to white pleated front wide leg pants, gold jewelry and black boots.Look 27: a white sleeveless vest with an off-center buckle and matching knee-length shorts was accessorized with a gold chain necklace and black boots.Look 40: a pale yellow ribbed tank top with pleated-front pants in the same color. Gold jewelry and split-toe boots finished the look.As the Resort collections drop in-store toward the end of the year, many consumers seek Holiday looks. Several Australian designers used high-shine fabrics, for a series of glamorous evening looks and separates.Look 13: a metallic gold pleated floor-length gown with spaghetti straps and bold jewelry.Look 11: a champagne-colored long satin skirt with a white cotton-knit tank top and ivory ballet flats.Look 10: crinkled silver metallic pants with a white halter neck knit tank top and silver shoes.Look 26: an ankle-length backless gown in pale green metallic mesh.Look 23: a pale blue long gown with a draped neckline cut on the bias with black sandals.Look 33: a silver-grey blouse with a pleated bib and a matching full skirt, accessorized by light silver sandals.As seen in all of the other fashion weeks recently, panties of various shapes and sizes have been taken out of the boudoir to replace other bottoms.Look 2: white high-rise panties were shown under a sheer and semi-sheer layer with a matching bra and snakeskin sandals.Look 29: bejeweled pink and silver panties, a pink knit camisole, hot pink cardigan with patches and accessories that included pink sunglasses and pearls.Look 20: a white lace bodysuit under a black miniskirt superimposed with white panties and white flip flops.Look 37: a light-yellow cardigan set and matching panties with split-toe boots.Look 42: a long-line white coat over high-waisted panties, a sheer turtle-neck, black hosiery, ankle strap shoes, white pressed leather belt and coin pendant.