Autumn 2019's Trends in Scents

Because Girls Just Want to Have Fun... And a New Perfume! A few decades away you might be thinking that diamonds were a girl's best friend. But every modern lady and a fan of Carrie Bradshaw and Blair Waldorf knows that shoes, perfumes and purses are even bestier!

Fashion Has It…

From London and New York to Paris and Milan, the streets of the most fashionable cities in the world display what's on-trend right now and it is about time to unleash our inner fashion divas and embrace trends without losing our own style.

The first half of 2019 has already brought back delicate puffed shoulders, chic boiler suits and elegant leopard prints. The most stylish ladies debut the latest athleisure trend wearing bike shorts with blazers looking stunningly daring and bold.

With the autumn slowly approaching, stylists are now forecasting what will the fall/winter fashion trends be. We already know prairie dresses, tartan, coloured tights and head-to-toe knits will be big this autumn. But with so many different patterns, styles and materials, choosing the right perfume to match the latest trends seems very challenging.

So if you are breathing for fashion or just want to spice up your personal style a little, let's see what are the 2019's most exciting fragrance trends.

Scent Trends of 2019

Autumn is the time of the year we actually smell the change of seasons, and we tent to change our sparkling, citrus-infused summer scents to something spicier, woody, something slightly more sophisticated and warm. September air, crunchy leaves, charming autumn mornings and us feeling connected to the natural world and its slow changes, dousing ourselves in a cosy fragrance and throwing on a favourite sweater. According to fragrance houses, autumn air will be filled with rich scents, boho blends and delicious accords of food, which smell good enough to eat.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood perfumes made a great come back. Their smooth and lightweight compositions create intoxicating and very sensual scents with warm and woody notes. Its rich and delicate scent will cling to your skin and last all day long.

London-based designer Jimmy Choo, best known for designing exclusive handmade couture shoes, has been creating some of the most exciting fragrances since 2011. Jimmy Choo perfumes with notes of sandalwood, patchouli and sweet caramel are great fashion-approved scents for the upcoming

Jimmy Choo Illicit is a great fragrance for everyday wear. It's warm ginger notes will accompany you during the busy days leaving a cosy and calming scent on your favourite sweater.

If you are a fan of rich scents, reach for Jimmy Choo Fever. It's oriental accords, combined with coffee and hazelnut notes create luxurious blend perfect for cold weather.

Gourmands

From salted caramel, cocoa and caviar to coriander and wasabi notes! This gourmand trend emerged in the perfume world a few years ago and delicious accords of food, coffee and sweets will make you smell season-appropriate.

Sweet and salty popcorn note combined with caramel and woody accords makes Paco Rabanne’s Pure XS for Her the perfect scent for the rainy autumn days.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium and Mancera Aoud Café will steal a heart of every coffee lover who loves the smell of freshly roasted beans with a hint of sweetness that softens the overall experience. Most coffee scents are better suited for cold months and most appreciated for their warm, cosy and calming smells.

Patchouli

The patchouli scent is usually associated with the free-spirited, independent women. It's sweet and herby aroma is believed to be mood-harmonizing and is often associated with femininity, originality and delicate beauty. Tom Ford's White Patchouli perfume combines patchouli note with white flowers complemented by fine spices creating an elegant luxurious blend basically invented for autumn evenings out.

Autumn is one of the most beautiful times of the year and with the change of the seasons, our senses are awakened to new sensations. Rock your favourite fashion trends and celebrate the season with your brand new perfume.